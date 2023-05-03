HomeLawrence LedgerPhiladelphia teen charged with weapons offenses

Philadelphia teen charged with weapons offenses

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Weapons charges have been filed against a Philadelphia juvenile after police were called to investigate a group of juveniles loitering on Brunswick Avenue May 1, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The 17-year-old boy, who allegedly displayed a handgun, was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and having an untraceable firearm, and one count of possession of a large capacity magazine, police said.

When police arrived on Brunswick Avenue in the area of Haveson Avenue at 1 p.m., they discovered that the juveniles had entered a nearby home. They were allegedly uncooperative with the officers. The parents and guardians of the juveniles and the homeowner were contacted, police said.

Police conducted a thorough investigation and recovered two handguns and the large capacity magazine.

The juvenile was taken to the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center, pending a court hearing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Way at pway@lawrencetwp.com or Officer Tara at atara@lawrencetwp.com., or by calling the Lawrence Township Police Department at (609) 896-1111.

