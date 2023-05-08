Sarah E. Hoffman, 99, a lifelong resident of Princeton passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She graduated from St. Paul’s School in 1937, Princeton High School in 1941, attended Secretarial School at Rider University, and received her Associates Degree in Business from Mercer County Community College. She was a parishioner and Hospitality Chair at St. Paul’s Church, a member and secretary for the local chapter of AARP. She loved to travel and was a doting grandmother and great grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents John Stephen and Kathleen (Quigley) McCafferty; husband Robert C. Hoffman; sister Kathleen Sayles; grandson Sam Davis; son-in-law Paul Davis; and sister-in-law Marjorie Darr. She is survived by her three daughters Liz (Art) Cramp of Pennington, Kathleen (Mark) Lakarosky of Kendall Park, Jo Hoffman-Davis of Washington State; two sons R. Douglas (Brenda) Hoffman of Mercerville and Stephen (Zonna) Hoffman of Kansas; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 10-11am at St. Paul’s Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08542 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial followed in St. Paul’s Church Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Church or School, Princeton, NJ.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton.