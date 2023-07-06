Joseph A. DiStefano, 63, of Hamilton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at home.

Born in Trenton, NJ, Joseph was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of St. Anthony’s High School Class of 1978. Joseph was an extremely hard worker who owned and operated his own shoe repair business, DiStefano’s Shoe Repair & Quality Footwear in Hillsborough, NJ from November of 1986 to present. He enjoyed playing board

games and attending his kids baseball games when they were younger. He loved maintaining his property and re-modeling his home which he took great pride in. Joseph enjoyed cooking on the grill and spending quality time with his family. Some of his favorite shows to watch were the 3 Stooges and the movie Chappy. Joe loved trips with his family to see the fireworks at Seaside and Point Pleasant. He also enjoyed the occasional trip to Big Lots to find good deals. Joseph was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Joseph is son to the late Charles Sr. and Angelina (Stia) DiStefano; son-in-law to the late Andrew and Evelyn Samu. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 34 years, Debra Lee (Uzupan) DiStefano; his two beloved boys, Joseph A. DiStefano Jr. and fianceé Julia Butler and Michael Joseph DiStefano and longtime girlfriend Nicole Ashley; his two siblings, Paula DiStefano Agabiti, and Charles DiStefano Jr. and partner Karen McCarthy; his four sisters-in-law, Geraldine Everet, Nancy Uzupan, Patricia Uzupan, and Christine Healy; a God son, Anthony Agabiti; brotherin-law Richard Agabiti; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

Memorial visitation was held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Catholic prayer services were held at noon.

