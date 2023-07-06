Mark A. Shallcross, lately of Ewing, passed away April 22, 2023.

He was born in Princeton on October 28, 1959, and grew up in West Windsor, graduating from West Windsor-Plainsboro High School in 1977. He then went on to Brown University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science in 1981. There he met Eliza Brodnax. They were married for 22 years, until divorce, living in Metuchen. Subsequently he moved back to West Windsor, and finally to Ewing in 2019.

For many years he worked at Information Builders, a software company headquartered in New York City. More recently he worked as a freelance photographer. He was an avid reader, especially of science fiction, and accumulated a large library of books. He was also a regular attendee at science fiction conventions, particularly the New York Science Fiction Society’s annual “Lunacon”. While in West Windsor he was active in the West Windsor Bicycle and Pedestrian Alliance.

He is survived by one child, Jamie, of Philadelphia, and a brother David, of Piscataway.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm, July 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton.