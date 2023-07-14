Elizabeth McNally, 93

Ms. Elizabeth McNally, aged 93, met Jesus on July 4th, 2023. Elizabeth McNally was born on October 29th, 1931.

She became a resident of Community Options, Inc.’s Myrtle home in Somerset County on October 10th, 1997. She had a vibrant spirit and an elegant personality. Elizabeth was known as a fashionista because she always wore matching handbags and hats. Elizabeth was very amiable. She loved her home and all those around her, especially babies. When she saw a baby, her face lit up with pure joy and

she pointed and said, “Look… that’s a beautiful baby!” She had a wonderful relationship with the staff who supported her and considered them her family. Elizabeth’s nickname in the home was “Grandma” because she had such a gentle, kind, and loving spirit.

Elizabeth enjoyed shopping, especially for items in her favorite color, pink. She liked spending time in the community and her favorite restaurant was IHOP. She felt they served the best pancakes in the world and dared others to name a better pancake.

Elizabeth is survived by her cousin, Joyce. Elizabeth will be remembered for her beautiful smile, warm hugs, and charm.

The burial service was held on Monday at 10am at Resurrection Cemetery, 899 E Lincoln Avenue, Piscataway NJ 08854.