Phyllis M. Chase, 79, of Princeton, passed away on July 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born in Elyria, Ohio, but lived in Princeton for the past 48 years. She worked as the travel coordinator for Princeton University for 29 years and was active in Princeton University athletics, known to coaches and athletes through the years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She was kind, thoughtful, and had a smile that would light up a room. She influenced many people in the community and was loved by all that knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Bryce S. Chase, four sons Cory Myers and partner Laura Marks, Kevin Myers, Mathew Myers, Bryce Chase Jr. and daughter-in-law Amy, and daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Marshall Haegley. She had ten grandchildren, Bryce M., Court, Mandisa, Irene, Chase, Sophia, Ashton, Amber, Alyssa, Arianna, sister Gail Barney and her partner Sonny Erb, nieces Erin Carpenter and Kristen Barmeu. She had great friends, the “tennis ladies” Maryann, Linda, Bel, and Altina, and her protégée Kim.

She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Genevieve (Zechman) Murphy.

Please join us at her Memorial Visitation Thursday, July 20 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton, NJ, https://www.matherhodge.com/.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis’ name to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, Box 872, Trenton, NJ 08605-0872 https://trentonsoupkitchen.org/