Princeton natives The Hazelrigg Brothers return to stage

The Hazelrigg Brothers will perform their new release in New Hope, Pa. July 28

At age 3, George Hazelrigg sat down at his parent’s newly acquired harpsichord and played snippets of a Domenico Scarlatti sonata. He did this without formal training, but with obvious keen listening.

This was the first, but certainly not the last time that George Hazelrigg surprised audiences with his musical brilliance and his personal audacity. His younger brother Geoff showed similar innate talent.

Skipping ahead; George now plays jazz keyboards and Geoff upright bass, and in

the intervening years, these “kids” born and raised in Princeton have achieved considerable musical success.

By 2017, The Hazelrigg Brothers with John O’Reilly Jr. on drums released Songs We Like and received critical acclaim from among others, All About Jazz, Jazz in Europe, and Audiophile Audition. This collection of songs that have personal meaning to the brothers, hard “covers” offering their treatment to works ranging from Jethro Tull, Men at Work, Bela Bartok, Jimi Hendrix, to Steely Dan.

Now after performing a sold-out “soft” release of Synchronicity: An Interpretation of the album by The Police at The Inn at Centre Bridge, in New Hope, Pa., in May, The

Hazelrigg Brothers return to the same venue for a performance Synchronicity in its

entirety on Friday, July 28.

The release is an apt honor for the 40th anniversary of The Police’s classic final collection.

Tickets are available by going to: https://www.outermarkerrecords.com/cdvinyl/p/tickets-hazelrigg-brothers-live-at-the-inn-at-centre-bridge.

Anyone interested in purchasing a CD should go to: https://www.outermarkerrecords.com/cdvinyl/p/hazelrigg-brothers-synchronicity

Anyone interested in a download of the album should go to:

https://www.nativedsd.com/product/om01100h-celebrating-the-40th-anniversary-

of-the-classic-album-synchronicity-by-the-police/