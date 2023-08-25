Hopewell Township Police blotter

The owner of the Gulf gas station on Route 31 North reported the theft of $5,668.64 from the store’s safe overnight between Aug. 20-21.

A Poor Farm Road resident told police that someone stole a check from inside their mailbox. The check was forged and cashed for $737.35. The victim’s bank was notified of the fraudulent transaction. The incident was reported Aug. 21.

A Newark man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wall Township following a motor vehicle stop on Route 579 Aug. 14. He was processed and released to the Wall Township Police Department.

Two checks were stolen from a Fox Run resident’s mailbox. One check was for $71.72 and the other check was for $113.72. The victim was alerted by the bank that a $7,100 transaction had occurred on their bank account on a check with the same check number as the one for $71.72. The second check had not been deposited or cashed. The incident was reported Aug. 14.

A New Road resident reported the theft of two checks from their mailbox Aug. 12, resulting in a loss of $7,700. The checks were forged and attempted to be deposited. One check was flagged by the bank before it could be deposited, but the second check was not stopped prior to deposit.

A Hamilton Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise from the ShopRite grocery store Aug. 9. She fled the scene but was stopped by police on Pennington Road. During the investigation, she was found to have the stolen items in her possession. She was also found to have outstanding warrants from other towns. She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A victim reported Aug. 8 that her American Airlines account was accessed and used fraudulently. She discovered the fraud while attempting to log into her account. She was told by customer service that her miles had been used for multiple flights, which she said she did not purchase. The unauthorized flights and purchases totaled $3,289.25.