Princeton Police blotter

A 24-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,000 from the Woodbridge Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Alexander Street Oct. 26. She was processed and released.

An electric bicycle valued at $1,300 was reported stolen Oct. 23 after its owner left it unattended on Witherspoon Street.

Someone stole an electric scooter worth $900 that had been left unattended on Hulfish Street Oct. 23.

A 26-year-old Princeton man was charged with receiving stolen property Oct. 23 after he was found to be in possession of a bicycle that was reported stolen from a victim’s front porch. He was processed and released.

A vehicle, a purse and its contents, valued at a combined $108,900, were stolen from a Walker Drive home Oct. 18. Two suspects allegedly forced their way into the house through a window and took the purse. They then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled.

A shoplifter took an assortment of items valued at a combined $3,599.54 from a store at the Princeton Shopping Center in an incident that was reported Oct. 18.

A 33-year-old Ewing Township woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Lawrence Township Municipal Court while appearing in Princeton Municipal Court Oct. 17. She was processed and turned over to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

A 20-year-old King of Prussia, Pa., woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Princeton Municipal Court Oct. 14. She was processed and released.

An electric bicycle valued at $2,400 was reported stolen from the side of a Moran Avenue house Oct. 11.

A 29-year-old Ewing Township man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Trenton Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Nassau Street Oct. 11. He was processed and released.