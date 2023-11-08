Hillsborough Township voters headed to the polls Nov. 7

Voters in Hillsborough Township went to the polls on Nov. 7 and elected members of the governing body/board of education.

The Somerset County Clerk’s Office has posted results from the election on its website. All of the election results are unofficial and will remain unofficial until a vote counting process that could take more than a week has been completed. The results are expected to be certified by Nov. 27.

- Advertisement -

The totals as of Nov. 8 do not include late mail-in ballots and provisional ballots, which are expected to be tallied later this week.

Hillsborough Township Committee

Four candidates, including one incumbent, vied for the two, three-year term seats open on the Hillsborough Township Committee in the general election.

Republican candidates – incumbent James “Jim” Ruh and Catherine Payne lead with 5,421 votes and 5,428 votes, respectively.

Democratic candidate challengers Samantha Hand and Ronald Yoder have received 5,334 votes and 5,170 votes, respectively.

Hillsborough Board of Education

Four candidates, including two incumbents, vied for three, three-year seats open in the general election.

Paul Marini, who is serving as board president, and Cynthia “Cindy” DeCavalcante Nurse, who is serving as board vice president, faced newcomers Cassandra Kragh and Pritpal S. Phanda.

Nurse leads with 6,886 votes followed by Kragh with 5,871 votes and Marini with 5,813 votes. Phanda has received 3,227 votes. There are 165 write-in votes.

Referendum

Voters headed to the polls to decide on two referendum questions – one on school security and one on bringing back 20 staff positions that were cut due to targeted state aid decreases, school officials said.

For question one, Hillsborough Township and Millstone voters were asked if they wanted to provide the safest possible environment for all children by increasing the tax levy $934,636 to create a districtwide, K-12, security department. Currently, the district has no district employees who are security personnel.

The question has received 5,793 “yes” votes and 4,970 “no” votes.

For question two, Hillsborough Township and Millstone voters were asked if they wanted to bring back staff positions that were cut due to targeted state aid decreases that have hurt Hillsborough by increasing the tax levy $1,901,880 for the purpose of reducing class sizes and adding program offerings, interventionists and mental health supports.

The question has received 5,943 “yes” votes and 4,677 “no” votes.