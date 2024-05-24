Lawrence Ledger News Friendly reminder By: Submitted Content Date: May 24, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Courtesy of Lawrence Township Lawrence Township police officers were out with a friendly reminder about parking and road closures for residents along the Memorial Day Parade route on May 25. TagsLawrence Township Police DepartmentMemorial Day Parade Submitted Content Home & Garden | March 2024 Central Jersey - March 29, 2024 Stay Connected 549FansLike36FollowersFollow Sign up for our newsletter Current Issue Latest News Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget Hillsborough News East Windsor Police blotter Windsor News Drone unit helps find man charged with assault by auto Windsor News Related articles Hillsborough News Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners adopted its 2024 budget, which Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson described as "fiscally responsible and... Bordentown News ‘Dress up and grab a turkey leg’ Hear ye! Hear ye! Join the New Jersey Renaissance Faire for three more weekends. Faire organizers saw thousands of... Windsor News Honoring World War II service Courtesy of Mercer County Library System Hightstown Memorial Library is dedicated to several local soldiers who died during World... Bordentown Calendar Common calendar, Packet papers, May 24 Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which...