Drone unit helps find man charged with assault by auto

A 28-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with two counts of assault by auto and other motor vehicle violations following a two-car crash on Route 133 at 9 p.m. May 12, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man and his passenger, a 25-year-old East Windsor Township resident, fled on foot and allegedly tossed bottles of alcohol in the woods as they ran away, police said.

Police searched the woods with the help of the Robbinsville Police Department’s drone unit and found the two men.

The 28-year-old man was charged with assault by auto because the occupants of the other car suffered minor injuries, police said. They refused medical attention.

He was also charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and refusal to submit to a breath test, police said.

The driver and his passenger were also charged with obstructing, police said.

They were processed and released.