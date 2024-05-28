HomeObituariesAnthony Louis Maldarelli, 72

Anthony Louis Maldarelli, 72

Anthony Louis Maldarelli, 72, of Skillman passed away surrounded by his loved ones on May 12th 2024. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, raised in Cliffside Park, Anthony lived and raised his family in Skillman. A master plumber, he was the owner of Maldarelli Plumbing and Heating in Skillman. He was an Army veteran serving from 1971 to 1980.

Son of the late Anthony Maldarelli and Antoinette Grasso Maldarelli, he is survived by his wife Ann Marie Kolbert Maldarelli, his son Mark Anthony Maldarelli (Lauren) of Skillman, his daughters Jill Marie Maldarelli-Drey (Earl) of Virginia, Karen Anne Maldarelli of Hawaii, Kate Maldarelli Janssen (Scott) of New Egypt, and grandchildren Natalie Marie Drey, Brynn Alexandra Drey, Emma Kate Maldarelli, Cole Anthony Janssen, and Jack Merritt Janssen.

Anthony was a family man, Pop-pop and Pop to his grandkids, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed summers at the Jersey shore, boating and crabbing with his son. He believed in hard work and gave his family everything. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, and most often enjoyed these games by the comfort of his fireplace at home.

Private family services were held at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home in Pennington. The interment was private. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.

Donations in honor of Anthony Maldarelli may be made to the Rocky Hill Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 175, Rocky Hill, New Jersey 08553 and SoCo Rescue, 600 Vance Road, Tarrytown, Georgia 30470.

Previous article
Navigating Through the Tween Years: Listen, Laugh and Trust Your Gut
Next article
Marie Christine Levine, 83
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

3,529FansLike
4,420FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Marie Christine Levine, 83

Obituaries
Marie Christine Levine (nee Ferrara), 83, passed away after...

Navigating Through the Tween Years: Listen, Laugh and Trust Your Gut

Health & Fitness
By Jody Kashden, Ph.D. Change can be hard, no matter...

Saving money, helping the climate, aiding justice

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation Interested...

Popular news

‘Make no mistake, the need is great’

Hopewell News
With a snip of the scissors, Homes by TLC,...

Common calendar, Packet papers, May 24

Bordentown Calendar
Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties New Jersey Blood Services...

Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget

Hillsborough News
The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners adopted its 2024 budget, which Commissioner...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.