Anthony Louis Maldarelli, 72, of Skillman passed away surrounded by his loved ones on May 12th 2024. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, raised in Cliffside Park, Anthony lived and raised his family in Skillman. A master plumber, he was the owner of Maldarelli Plumbing and Heating in Skillman. He was an Army veteran serving from 1971 to 1980.

Son of the late Anthony Maldarelli and Antoinette Grasso Maldarelli, he is survived by his wife Ann Marie Kolbert Maldarelli, his son Mark Anthony Maldarelli (Lauren) of Skillman, his daughters Jill Marie Maldarelli-Drey (Earl) of Virginia, Karen Anne Maldarelli of Hawaii, Kate Maldarelli Janssen (Scott) of New Egypt, and grandchildren Natalie Marie Drey, Brynn Alexandra Drey, Emma Kate Maldarelli, Cole Anthony Janssen, and Jack Merritt Janssen.

Anthony was a family man, Pop-pop and Pop to his grandkids, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed summers at the Jersey shore, boating and crabbing with his son. He believed in hard work and gave his family everything. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, and most often enjoyed these games by the comfort of his fireplace at home.

Private family services were held at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home in Pennington. The interment was private. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.

Donations in honor of Anthony Maldarelli may be made to the Rocky Hill Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 175, Rocky Hill, New Jersey 08553 and SoCo Rescue, 600 Vance Road, Tarrytown, Georgia 30470.