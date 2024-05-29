‘A time to reflect’

People stood together along Nassau Street as many waved American flags for the 2024 Memorial Day Parade.

The parade was held on May 25 during Memorial Day weekend and was followed by a ceremony at Monument Hall.

- Advertisement -

“Memorial Day is about remembering the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country,” said Kam Amirzafar, co-chair of Spirit of Princeton, which organizes Princeton’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony. “I would hope that everyone takes the time to reflect on all the blessings we enjoy in this great nation of ours.”

Memorial Day, which was originally called Decoration Day, took place this year on May 27.

Andrew Harrison/ Newspaper Media Group Veterans and military vehicles during Memorial Day Parade on May 25 in Princeton.

“The parade is an opportunity for family and friends to come together and watch a parade,” Amirzafar added. “We have many families and groups that make watching the parade on Nassau Street, or participating in it, a part of their Memorial Day weekend routine.”

Parade marchers made their way from the corner of Princeton Avenue and Nassau Street.

Once they made their way along Nassau Street and finished their marches, people in attendance at the parade and marchers walked to Monument Hall for a brief ceremony commemorating the men and women who died serving in America’s armed forces.

Andrew Harrison/ Newspaper Media Group Princeton Active Circle (PAC) at Memorial Day Parade in Princeton.

“Let us all keep in mind the spirit of Memorial Day, why we celebrate and keep in mind the lives of those people that have been lost protecting our country and protecting all of us,” Mayor Mark Freda said.

Second Lt. Sara Deczynski served as this year’s parade grand marshal and featured speaker during the Memorial Day ceremony at Monument Hall.

“Memorial Day has a unique significance deeper than a long weekend,” she said, adding she was recently commissioned about a year ago.

“Somone who is a female minority especially in the U.S. Military aviation community, I feel a great gratitude and debt to the airmen, marine, sailors, soldiers and guardians who forged their paths so I could follow in their footsteps.”

Deczynski was born in Mexico, grew up in Missouri, and currently calls New Hope, Pa. home.

She graduated from Stuart Country Day School in Princeton in 2019 and was the first graduate of Stuart Country Day School to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“What I do know is what those who came before me laid their lives down,” Deczynski explained. “The military has a rich history of selfless individuals who sacrificed everything to secure the freedoms we so dearly hold today.

“People like Capt. Kimberly Hampton, Lt. Commander Brice Johnson, Capt. Lance P. Sijan, and countless others who exemplified the true meaning of bravery and dedication. This weekend is a time to reflect on these sacrifices and to remember the individuals behind the uniform.”

During her cadet career, Deczynski held various military leadership positions at the Squadron, Group, and Wing levels, including squadron superintendent, group executive assistant, combat survival training group deputy, and wing director of operations.

She is currently stationed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, undergoing Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training, and serves as an advisory board member of Zoomies Against Sexual Assault (ZASA).

“Each name engraved on a memorial represents a person with dreams, aspirations, and loved ones left behind,” Deczynski said. “Their stories are testament to the cost of conflict and preciousness of peace.”

Deczynski urged people to recognize Gold Star families who live with the daily realities of their loved one’s sacrifice.

“We live in a free country with a volunteer military force that has created the strongest military in the world,” she said. “This strength comes from more than fiscal means it comes from the way we treat our airmen, soldiers, marines, sailors, guardians and their families.”

Deczynski added that Memorial Day means remembering the heroes who gave everything to the country, honoring their memory by living lives worthy of their service, coming together as a community to support on another and making sure their legacy lives on.

Andrew Harrison/ Newspaper Media Group Second Lt. Sara Deczynski (left) carries wreath during ceremony at Monument Hall.

Deczynski and First Sgt. Orlando placed a wreath at the base of the Princeton Battle Monument at Monument Hall. A one-minute moment of silence was observed by those in attendance along with the playing of “Taps.”

Andrew Harrison/ Newspaper Media Group Princeton Memorial Day Parade watchers hold and wave American flags along Nassau Street.

Master Sgt. Jorge Narvaez retired from the Air Force in 2018 after more than 26 years of service in the New Jersey Air National Guard with the 108th Wing and also retired from the Princeton Police Department after more than 25 years. He said Memorial Day is a moment to reflect on the sacrifices by those in peace time or oversees fighting terrorism or doing harm against the United States.

“This a moment to really reflect on their sacrifices, what they did to keep us safe and to never let their memory disappear,” he said. “It means a lot to me to see so many community members out here to show respect, care and concern for the lives sacrificed for our country.

“It really fulfills my heart and makes me happy to see people full of patriotism to come to honor all the members of the armed forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Andrew Harrison/ Newspaper Media Group 2024 Princeton Memorial Day Parade.

Groups and organizations that participated in the parade this year include: Princeton Police and Color Guard; Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst Color Guard; American Legion Post 218/Operation Phoenix; Veterans and Assorted Vehicles; MacGregor Pipe Band; Westrick Music Academy; Stuart Country Day School; Crescent Shrine Mini Cars Unit; Daughters of American Revolution; Sons of the American Revolution; New Jersey Children of American Revolution; Colonial Musketeers Fife & Drum Corps; and Spencer’s Additional Continental Regiment.

Additionally, Colonel Ogden’s 1st New Jersey Regiment; 5th Pennsylvania Regiment; Trenton Central High School JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps); Burlington City High School “Blue Devils” Band; Princeton Girl Scouts; Princeton Boy Scout Troop 43; Raiders Drum and Bugle Corps; Princeton Little League/Girls Softball; Princeton Active Circle; Weichert Realtors; Mrs. Continental World Wide; Princeton Wrestling and Princeton Wrestling Club; Mercer County Sunshine Foundation; Princeton First Aid & Rescue; and Princeton Fire Departments and Auxiliaries.