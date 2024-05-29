Pennington Fire to temporarily use former first aid squad building

Pennington Council members have approved the Pennington Fire District’s temporary use of the former Pennington First Aid Squad (PFAS) building.

Council President Catherine Chandler, Councilwoman Kati Angarone, Councilwoman Deborah Gnatt, Councilwoman Nadine Stern, and Councilman John Valenza voted “yes” to approve the resolution authorizing the Pennington Fire District No. 1’s temporary use of the building on May 6.

- Advertisement -

Councilman Charles Marciante abstained from the vote.

“We removed the cost and everything,” Council President Catherine Chandler said. “We obviously want to make sure [as to] liability, we are covered.”

Borough Administrator Gian-Paolo Caminiti confirmed that Pennington was covered regarding to liability in the use and occupancy agreement drafted by Borough Attorney Walter Bliss.

The fire district is using part of the PFAS building that is located at 110 Broemel Place in Pennington. They will have temporary use of the building as the Pennington Council continues to decide on future permanent uses for the building.

According to the resolution, Pennington’s term for the temporary use of the building is six months. However, Pennington can end the agreement at any time during that term period with a 30-day notice.

The fire district is not being charged rent fee in the agreement, which also states Pennington will not be held liable with the fire district’s use.

The fire district is being limited to the exclusive use of two bunk rooms in the building.

PFAS had stopped responding to emergency calls in 2022 due to the lack of volunteers and officially closed its doors in March 2023 after answering its last official call – a mutual aid call.

“This decision is not unique, for many volunteer first aid squads throughout New Jersey have had to make similar decisions,” PFAS members had said. “Despite ongoing membership drives, PFAS has suffered from steadily declining volunteer EMTs over the last seven-to-eight years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the attrition.

“Many senior members have aged out,” they said. “Younger college and high school members have been a vital support but most left after their school years ended or they took paid jobs in EMS (emergency medical services). Volunteers in the 25-60 age group who stayed and became officers and top responders have been few, and since 2018, none.”

Once PFAS vacated the building, the building was then turned over to Pennington.

The ambulances and equipment were donated to local volunteer first aid squads, fire companies and to the Mercer County Community College EMT training, according to PFAS’ website.

The Hopewell Valley Historical Society has the first aid squad’s records in an effort to preserve the history of PFAS, which had closed operations after close to 70 years of service to the community.