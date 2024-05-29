Hopewell News

Pennington resident killed in single-car crash

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 21-year-old Pennington man was killed when his car veered off the roadway and struck a tree on Route 518 near the Hopewell Borough border May 21, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The crash was reported to police at 3:02 p.m. Officers discovered the victim’s car had left the roadway and landed in a wooded area on Route 518 between The Kings Path and Aunt Molly Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Serious Collision Response Team.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Hopewell Township police Detective Steven Ciosek at (609) 737-3100, ext. 5500 or email sciosek@hopewelltwp.org.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

