Windsor News

Primary election is June 4

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Hightstown Borough and East Windsor Township residents will nominate candidates for an assortment of elected offices in the Democratic and Republican party primaries June 4.

The polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Early voting will take place May 29-June 2. Ballots may be cast at any of the seven early voting sites in Mercer County. The list is available by scrolling down to the bottom of the page at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk/elections.

Incumbent Hightstown Borough Council members Jeet Gulati and Frederick Montferrat, who are Democrats, are running unopposed for their party’s nomination to run for re-election.

The Republican Party did not field candidates for Hightstown Borough Council.

There is no election for East Windsor Township Council.

Voters in the Democratic Party primary for president may cast a ballot for incumbent President Joseph R. Biden Jr. or Terrisa Bukovinac. They may also vote “Uncommitted.”

Former President Donald J. Trump is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for president.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination and four Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez. He is not seeking re-election.

The three Democrats are Patricia Campos-Medina, Lawrence Hamm and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is seeking to move up to the U.S. Senate. The four Republicans are Curtis Bashaw, Albert Harshaw, Justin Murphy and Christine Serrano Glassner.

In the 3rd Congressional District, five Democrats and four Republicans, are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is not seeking re-election.

The five Democrats are Joe Cohn, Herb Conaway, Carol Murphy, Brian Schkeeper and Sarah Schoengood. The four Republicans are Michael Francis Faccone, Shirley Maia-Cusick, Rajesh Mohan and Gregory M. Sobocinski.

Incumbent Mercer County Commissioners Samuel Frisby, Kristin L. McLaughlin and Terrance Stokes are running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination. Andrew Curcio, Pedro Reyes and Denise “Neicy” Turner are unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for county commissioner.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

876FansLike
624FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Cranbury Press News

Princeton school board approves budget with three-cent increase

Princeton property owners will see a three-cent increase in the school district property tax rate, based on the...
Hopewell News

Pennington Fire to temporarily use former first aid squad building

Pennington Council members have approved the Pennington Fire District's temporary use of the former Pennington First Aid Squad...
Lawrence Ledger News

‘There was something more important than themselves’

Human beings are born with a strong instinct to survive, but sometimes that instinct is pushed aside when...
Health & Fitness

Navigating Through the Tween Years: Listen, Laugh and Trust Your Gut

By Jody Kashden, Ph.D. Change can be hard, no matter your age. But for kids in their tween years, it...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘Hopefully we won’t have to face this large increase again’

Hopewell News
Hopewell Township has increased sewer service fees for users...

Princeton school board approves budget with three-cent increase

Cranbury Press News
Princeton property owners will see a three-cent increase in...

Pennington Fire to temporarily use former first aid squad building

Hopewell News
Pennington Council members have approved the Pennington Fire District's...

Popular news

Somerset County adopts ‘fiscally responsible’ budget

Hillsborough News
The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners adopted its 2024 budget, which Commissioner...

Saving money, helping the climate, aiding justice

Bordentown Opinion
by Alison Mitchell, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation Interested...

Marie Christine Levine, 83

Obituaries
Marie Christine Levine (nee Ferrara), 83, passed away after...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.