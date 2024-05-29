Primary election is June 4

Hightstown Borough and East Windsor Township residents will nominate candidates for an assortment of elected offices in the Democratic and Republican party primaries June 4.

The polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Early voting will take place May 29-June 2. Ballots may be cast at any of the seven early voting sites in Mercer County. The list is available by scrolling down to the bottom of the page at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk/elections.

Incumbent Hightstown Borough Council members Jeet Gulati and Frederick Montferrat, who are Democrats, are running unopposed for their party’s nomination to run for re-election.

The Republican Party did not field candidates for Hightstown Borough Council.

There is no election for East Windsor Township Council.

Voters in the Democratic Party primary for president may cast a ballot for incumbent President Joseph R. Biden Jr. or Terrisa Bukovinac. They may also vote “Uncommitted.”

Former President Donald J. Trump is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for president.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination and four Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez. He is not seeking re-election.

The three Democrats are Patricia Campos-Medina, Lawrence Hamm and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is seeking to move up to the U.S. Senate. The four Republicans are Curtis Bashaw, Albert Harshaw, Justin Murphy and Christine Serrano Glassner.

In the 3rd Congressional District, five Democrats and four Republicans, are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is not seeking re-election.

The five Democrats are Joe Cohn, Herb Conaway, Carol Murphy, Brian Schkeeper and Sarah Schoengood. The four Republicans are Michael Francis Faccone, Shirley Maia-Cusick, Rajesh Mohan and Gregory M. Sobocinski.

Incumbent Mercer County Commissioners Samuel Frisby, Kristin L. McLaughlin and Terrance Stokes are running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination. Andrew Curcio, Pedro Reyes and Denise “Neicy” Turner are unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for county commissioner.