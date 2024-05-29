Lawrence Ledger News

Primary election is June 4

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Lawrence Township voters will nominate candidates for an assortment of elected offices in the Democratic and Republican party primaries June 4, with the presidential nominees topping the list.

The polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Early voting will take place May 29-June 2. Ballots may be cast at any of the seven early voting sites in Mercer County. The list is available by scrolling down to the bottom of the page at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk/elections.

Voters in the Democratic Party primary for president will cast a ballot for incumbent President Joseph R. Biden Jr. or Terrisa Bukovinac for U.S. president. They may also vote “Uncommitted.”

Donald J. Trump is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for U.S. president.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination and four Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Robert Menendez. He is not seeking re-election.

The three Democrats are Patricia Campos-Medina, Lawrence Hamm and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is seeking to move over to the U.S. Senate. The four Republicans are Curtis Bashaw, Albert Harshaw, Justin Murphy and Christine Serrano Glassner.

In the 3rd Congressional District, five Democrats and four Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is not seeking re-election.

The five Democrats are Joe Cohn, Herb Conaway, Carol Murphy, Brian Schkeeper and Sarah Schoengood. The four Republicans are Michael Francis Faccone, Shirley Maia-Cusick, Rajesh Mohan and Gregory M. Sobocinski.

Incumbent Mercer County Commissioners Samuel Frisby, Kristin L. McLaughlin and Terrance Stokes are running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination. Andrew Curcio, Pedro Reyes and Denise “Neicy” Turner are unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for county commissioner.

There is no election being held for the Lawrence Township Council.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

549FansLike
36FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Lawrence Ledger News

‘There was something more important than themselves’

Human beings are born with a strong instinct to survive, but sometimes that instinct is pushed aside when...
Lawrence Ledger News

Friendly reminder

Courtesy of Lawrence Township Lawrence Township police officers were out with a friendly reminder about parking and road closures...
Lawrence Ledger News

‘Embrace your challenges’

Three landmark businesses - the Trenton Farmers Market, Cherry Grove Organic Farm and Bountiful Gardens - and the...
Hopewell News

‘Make no mistake, the need is great’

With a snip of the scissors, Homes by TLC, HomeFront and developer Lennar celebrated the completion of a...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Protesters disrupt Princeton University alumni festivities

Princeton Packet News
Pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel protesters were true to the word that they...

‘A time to reflect’

Princeton Packet News
People stood together along Nassau Street as many waved...

Primary election is June 4

Princeton Packet News
Princeton voters will nominate candidates for an assortment of...

Popular news

Honoring World War II service

Windsor News
Courtesy of Mercer County Library System Hightstown Memorial Library is...

Princeton school board approves budget with three-cent increase

Cranbury Press News
Princeton property owners will see a three-cent increase in...

Navigating Through the Tween Years: Listen, Laugh and Trust Your Gut

Health & Fitness
By Jody Kashden, Ph.D. Change can be hard, no matter...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.