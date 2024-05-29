Primary election is June 4

Lawrence Township voters will nominate candidates for an assortment of elected offices in the Democratic and Republican party primaries June 4, with the presidential nominees topping the list.

The polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting will take place May 29-June 2. Ballots may be cast at any of the seven early voting sites in Mercer County. The list is available by scrolling down to the bottom of the page at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk/elections.

Voters in the Democratic Party primary for president will cast a ballot for incumbent President Joseph R. Biden Jr. or Terrisa Bukovinac for U.S. president. They may also vote “Uncommitted.”

Donald J. Trump is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for U.S. president.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination and four Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Robert Menendez. He is not seeking re-election.

The three Democrats are Patricia Campos-Medina, Lawrence Hamm and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is seeking to move over to the U.S. Senate. The four Republicans are Curtis Bashaw, Albert Harshaw, Justin Murphy and Christine Serrano Glassner.

In the 3rd Congressional District, five Democrats and four Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is not seeking re-election.

The five Democrats are Joe Cohn, Herb Conaway, Carol Murphy, Brian Schkeeper and Sarah Schoengood. The four Republicans are Michael Francis Faccone, Shirley Maia-Cusick, Rajesh Mohan and Gregory M. Sobocinski.

Incumbent Mercer County Commissioners Samuel Frisby, Kristin L. McLaughlin and Terrance Stokes are running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination. Andrew Curcio, Pedro Reyes and Denise “Neicy” Turner are unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for county commissioner.

There is no election being held for the Lawrence Township Council.