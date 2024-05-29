Primary election is June 4

Princeton voters will nominate candidates for an assortment of elected offices in the Democratic and Republican party primaries June 4.

The polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting will take place May 29-June 2. Ballots may be cast at any of the seven early voting sites in Mercer County. The list is available by scrolling down to the bottom of the page at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk/elections.

Incumbent Princeton Mayor Mark Freda, who is a Democrat, is running unopposed for the nomination to run for a second term.

Incumbent Princeton Councilman Leighton Newlin and his running mate, Brian McDonald, are seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for Princeton Council. McDonald is currently serving on the Princeton school board.

The Republican Party did not field any candidates for mayor or Princeton Council.

Voters in the Democratic Party primary for president will cast a ballot for incumbent President Joseph R. Biden Jr. or Terrisa Bukovinac. They may also vote “Uncommitted.”

Former President Donald J. Trump is running unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for U.S. President.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic Party nomination and four Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez. He is not seeking re-election.

The three Democrats are Patricia Campos-Medina, Lawrence Hamm and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is seeking to move up to the U.S. Senate. The four Republicans are Curtis Bashaw, Albert Harshaw, Justin Murphy and Christine Serrano Glassner.

In the 12th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman is being challenged in the Democratic Party primary by Daniel Dart. He is a former Princeton school board member.

Two Republicans are seeking the nomination to run to represent the 12th Congressional District – Thomas E. Jones Jr. and Darius Mayfield.

Incumbent Mercer County Commissioners Samuel Frisby, Kristin L. McLaughlin and Terrance Stokes are running unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination. Andrew Curcio, Pedro Reyes and Denise “Neicy” Turner are unopposed for the Republican Party nomination for county commissioner.