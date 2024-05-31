Common calendar, Packet papers, May 31

Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Pennington

May 31 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell, One Capital Way.

June 8 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – St. James Church, 17 Eglantine Avenue.

Lawrence Township

June 5 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road.

Skillman

June 8 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – St. Charles Borromeo Church, 47 Skillman Road.

Hillsborough

June 9 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Reformed Church, 1 Amwell Road.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

The Mercer County Board of Elections is asking county residents for their help. Election Board Workers – citizens who check in voters during elections and assist in the Election Day process – are still needed for the upcoming June Primary and November General Elections. Mercer County residents who apply and undergo a required training session can make up to $300 during a full day shift. Half day shifts are available and offer $150. Additionally, bilingual residents who speak English, as well as Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin are especially needed. For more information visit https://www.mercercounty.org/boards-commissions/board-of-elections.

New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards

The New Jersey Business Immigration Coalition announces that nominations are open for the annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards. The awards celebrate the important role of immigrants in today’s economy and honor the contributions of immigrant business leaders to their communities.

Award categories include growth, advocacy, innovation, sustainability, and leadership, as well as the 2024 Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year. There is no fee to enter and nominations close on June 1. If you are an immigrant entrepreneur or know an entrepreneur who excels in his or her field, please fill out a short nomination form – njbusinessimmigration.org.

Save the date for the awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 25 at The Pines in Edison.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

May 31 – 5 p.m. – Teen Craft Social.

May 31 – 10:30 a.m. – Stay and Play: Obstacle.

May 31 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

June 3 – 10 a.m. – ELL – English Language Learners.

June 3 – 2 p.m. – Smartphone Basics.

June 5 – 10 a.m. – ELL – English Language Learners.

June 6 – 1 p.m. – Community Resource Navigators.

June 6 – 6:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Knot Your Momma’s Yarn Club.

June 6 – 7 p.m. – Reading is Murder Book Club.

June 7 – 10:30 a.m. – Parachute Time.

June 7 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Saturday, June 8

The Bordentown Green Fair will return to the Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy local food vendors, children’s activities, eco-friendly goods, live music, and so much more! Sponsored by the Bordentown City and Bordentown Township Environmental Commissions. This event is rain or shine, and admission is free.

Mayor/Citizen meetings

Mayor Eugene Fuzy and Deputy Mayor Aneka Miller are hosting informal Mayor/Citizen Meetings at 7 p.m. at the Senior Community Center. Next meeting dates are June 21, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

June 1 – 11:30 a.m. – Tai Chi.

June 1 – noon to 4 p.m. – Dungeon and Dragons Club.

June 3 – 5 p.m. – Tween and Teen Crafting Hour Pride Edition.

June 4 – 6:30 p.m. – Spinning Yarns.

June 5 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

June 5 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

June 6 – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Design a Whirligig!

June 6 – 6:30 p.m. – Explore America’s Natural Treasures: National Parks Unveiled.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

The Gourgaud Gallery will host a photography exhibit by the Cranbury digital Camera Club (CdCC) during the month of May.

The show will feature original, framed photographs of various subjects and sizes taken by club members.

The show will be on exhibit through Friday, May 31.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Dance Party.

May 31 – 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

May 31 – 2-4 p.m. – “Bound for Glory” (1976).

June 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

June 1 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Free Play with mTiny Robots.

June 3 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Messy Monday.

June 3 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – ESL Conversation.

June 3 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

June 3 – 5-5:30 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Pink Lemonade Play Dough.

June 3 – 7-8 p.m. – Kids Can Paint Like … Amelia Peláez.

June 4 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

June 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

June 4 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – Scrabble for Adults.

June 4 – 4:30-5 p.m. – Summer Bingo.

June 4 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Chess for Adults.

June 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery Time.

June 5 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Let’s Get Physical: Engaging in Simple Muscle-Building Activities.

June 5 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

June 5 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

June 5 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

June 6 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby time.

June 6 – 11 a.m. to noon – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

June 6 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

June 6 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Crafternoon: Speckled Watercolor Blue Robins Egg Craft.

June 6 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) The Monarch Migration Journey in New Jersey.

June 6 – 7-8 p.m. – Social Security Planning.

June 7 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Story and Snack: Strawberries.

June 7 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

June 7 – 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

June 7 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

June 3 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

June 3- 6 p.m. – Grades 1-8 Tutoring.

June 4 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

June 4 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

June 5 – 10 a.m. – Kids’ Concert with Miss Kim.

June 5 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Let’s Get Physical: Engaging in Simple Muscle-Building Activities.

June 5 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

June 6 – 10 a.m. – PRIDE – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Storytime.

June 6 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

June 6 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) The Monarch Migration Journey in New Jersey.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

June 3 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

June 3 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Resume Review.

June 4 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

June 4 – 2-3 p.m. – Craft and Chat.

June 5 – 10-11 a.m. – Read More with Libby.

June 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby time.

June 5 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Let’s Get Physical: Engaging in Simple Muscle-Building Activities.

June 6 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) The Monarch Migration Journey in New Jersey.

Child Passenger Seat Inspections

To promote child passenger safety, Mayor Janice S. Mironov, members of council and the police department will be hosting free Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspections for East Windsor Township residents, underwritten by a New Jersey Highway Traffic Safety Division grant. Participants will have their child car seats inspected to ensure proper installation and will receive educational materials on how to properly and safely restrain children passengers.

The program will be held on several dates at the following locations:

Thursday, June 6

Wednesday, July 10

Tuesday, August 6

Monday, September 16

Dates June 6, July 10 and Sept. 16 – inspections will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the East Windsor Township police/court building, 80 One Mile Road. On Aug. 6, the inspection will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the East Windsor PAL complex, 30 Airport Road, during National Night Out.

Sunday, June 16

Jazz for Prostate Cancer Awareness and Americana Kitchen and Bar team up for their 4th annual Jazz4Dads Father’s Day Dinner from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 359 U.S. 130, East Windsor. The event aims to raise funds to strengthen the organization’s year-round awareness campaign to advocate for men’s wellness by supplying accurate information about prostate cancer while increasing exposure to live Jazz music. For more information visit https://jazz4pca.org.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

June 1 – 1-4 p.m. – Saturday Drop-in Fun.

June 3 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Basic English Conversation.

June 3 – 2-3 p.m. – Senior Social Hour.

June 3 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Camping 101 – What you need to know.

June 4 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

June 4 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Crafts for Noncrafters – Wrapped Flowerpot.

June 5 – 2-3 p.m. – Watercolor Wednesday.

June 5 – 2-3 p.m. – Coloring and Conversation.

June 5 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Fantastic Worlds Book Club.

June 7 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Explorer.

Yoga By the Pond

Hillsborough Township Mayors Wellness Campaign presents Yoga By the Pond from 10-11 a.m. June 1, 8, 22 at Ann Van Middlesworth Park, 17 Pleasant View Road. Rain dates are the following day of the canceled event. For more information contact the Hillsborough Township Recreation Department at (908) 369-4832.

Hopewell Valley

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

June 1 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dairying – Flower Press.

June 8 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Old Time Baseball Game – Rag Ball.

June 15 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pleasant Valley Hayrides and House Tours – Harvest Bouquet.

June 22 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Old-Fashioned Wash Day – Felted Flowers.

June 29 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ice Cream Party and Wheat Harvest – Wooden Boat Making and Sailing.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

May 31- 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

May 31 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

June 1 – 10 a.m. to noon – Open House: Washington Crossing Radio Control Flyers Association.

June 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

June 1 – 1-2 p.m. – Pokémon Club.

June 3 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

June 3 – 2-3 p.m. – Monday Afternoon Book Club.

June 3 – 3-4 p.m. – Pride Club Meet-up.

June 3 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

June 3 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Rainbow Fish.

June 4 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

June 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Outdoor Toddler Rock.

June 4 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Rainbow Fish.

June 4 – 7-8 p.m. – New Jersey Homeschool Basics.

June 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

June 5 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Let’s Get Physical: Engaging in Simple Muscle-Building Activities.

June 5 – 3-4 p.m. – Teen Art Journaling.

June 5 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

June 6 – 10-11 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

June 6 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Outdoor Storytime.

June 6 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

June 6 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) The Monarch Migration Journey in New Jersey.

June 7 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

June 1-30 – Every Saturday – Hopewell Valley Come Outside and Play: Story Stroll and Rock Art.

June 3 – 2-3 p.m. – Author Talk with Smithsonian Curator Matt Shindell.

June 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

June 5 – 7-8 p.m. – Picture This: Cataloging Digital Family Photos.

Juen 6 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Book Club.

Friday, May 31

This year will mark the 17th anniversary of Hopewell Tour Des Arts, the much-anticipated annual event that opens the doors of local artists’ studios and pop-up art spaces to the public. On Friday, May 31, a fundraiser to support Tour Des Arts and student art scholarships will be held at the Hopewell Theater in Hopewell Borough. For more information visit https://hvartscouncil.org

Saturday, June 1

As Father’s Day approaches, The Father Center of New Jersey is hosting its annual celebration of extraordinary dads at the Father Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taking place at We Make, 109 Route 31 North, Pennington, this event promises a day filled with family-friendly activities, including games, group dancing, a moon bounce, refreshments and, most importantly, inspiration. For more information visit thefathercenter.org.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

May 31 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Playdough Playdate.

Juen 2 – 1:30 p.m. – Friendship Bracelets.

June 3 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

June 3 – 10-11 a.m. – Mouse Basics.

June 3 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

June 3 – 2-3:30 p.m. – PC Basics.

June 3 – 2-4 p.m. – Arm in Arm Mobile Food Pantry.

June 3 – 4 p.m. – Round Singing.

June 3 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

June 3 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Edible Art: Candy Mosaics.

June 4 – 10 a.m. – Baby time.

June 4 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Getting Started with Google and Gmail.

June 4 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

June 5 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

June 5 – noon to 1 p.m. – Adult Outdoor Drawing Party.

June 5 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Let’s Get Physical: Engaging in Simple Muscle-Building Activities.

June 5 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Intro to Word.

June 5 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Intro to Excel.

June 5 – 6:30 p.m. – DIY Wizard Wands.

June 6 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

June 6 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Intro to Word.

June 6 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Vehicles.

June 6 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Internet Basics.

June 6 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Book Buddies Club: Cemetery Boys.

June 6 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

June 6 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) The Monarch Migration Journey in New Jersey.

June 7 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and Shakers.

June 7 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Open Lab.

June 7 – 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back on the center’s Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

May 28 – 1-2 p.m. – Disabilities Social Hour.

June 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Mandarin Storytime.

June 3 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

June 5 – 5-6 p.m. – Digitial Lab 101.

June 6 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Baby Playdate.

Princeton

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

May 31 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: the Art of Building Influence.

May 31 – 4:30-7:30 p.m. – Princeton Community Pride Picnic at Hinds Plaza.

June 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

June 2 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Book Brunch.

June 2 – 4:5:15 p.m. – Concert: Generations.

June 3 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Music and Movement.

June 3 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

June 3 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Continuing Conversations on Race.

June 4 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

June 4 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Music and Movement.

June 4 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

June 4 – 3-3:45 p.m. – Special Edition Storytime!

June 4 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

June 4 – 4-4:45 p.m. – Special Edition Storytime! (in Spanish).

June 4 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room.

June 4 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Princeton Festival Artists Roundtable.

June 5 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

June 5 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

June 5 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime!

June 5 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

June 5 – 1-2 p.m. – Tech: Scheduling with Google Calendar.

June 5 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

June 5 – 7-8 p.m. – Conversation: Steve Kornacki with Ingrid Reed.

June 6 – 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

June 6 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

June 6 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

June 6 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

June 6 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Neurodivergent Crafts and Games.

June 7 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: ChatGPT and AI for the Job Seeker.

June 7 -7-10 p.m. – Dancing Under the Stars.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL) to present “Ulises Carrión: Bookworks and Beyond,” the spring exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Firestone Library. Curated by Sal Hamerman, Metadata Librarian for Special Collections at PUL, and Javier Rivero Ramos, a recent Ph.D graduate from the Department of Art & Archaeology, who is now assistant curator at Art Bridges Foundation in Arkansas. The exhibition runs through June 13.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours are available to the public.

Friday, June 7 to Saturday, June 22

Princeton Symphony Orchestra to present the 2024 Princeton Festival. Events are at Morven Museum and Garden, 55 Stockton St. For more information visit princetonsymphony.org/festival or call (609) 497-0020.

West Windsor

Monday, June 3

Mercer County Pride Flag-Raising will be held at Mercer County Park Marina and Boathouse at 5:30 p.m., 334 South Post Road, West Windsor.

West Windsor Community Farmer’s Market – third Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vaugn Lot.

June 15

July 20

August 17

September 21

October 19

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

June 1 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Run. Walk. Dance. Create! ArtWalk 2024 and Try-Art-Athon features new activities and games focused on family fitness and fun.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing Along with Sarah.

May 31 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

June 1 – 11-11:30 a.m. – mTinyRobots.

June 3 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Storytime.

June 3 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

June 3 – 4-5 p.m. – Math Magic Mentors.

June 3 – 6-7 p.m. – Dreams2Code: Java Programming.

June 3 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

June 3 – 6:30-8:15 p.m. – Spanish Stories.

June 4 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

June 4 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

June 4 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playdate Pals.

June 4 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Rainbow Crafts.

June 5 – 10:15-10:45 a.m. – Little Libros – English/Spanish Storytime.

June 5 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Sensory Storytime.

June 5 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Let’s Get Physical: Engaging in Simple Muscle-Building Activities.

June 5 – 2-4 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival.

June 5 – 6-7 p.m. – Nurturing Cognitive Skills in children.

June 5 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Developing Cognitive Skills in Children.

June 6 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers I

June 6 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers II.

June 6 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

June 6 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Summer Reading Program Teen Volunteer and Guardian Orientation.

June 6 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) The Monarch Migration Journey in New Jersey.

June 7 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Songs and Stories.

June 7 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

June 7 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Math Magic Mentors.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.