A Freehold middle school teacher, Allison Havemann-Niedrach, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a middle school student. The investigation revealed the inappropriate relationship began earlier this year, leading to her arrest and detention without bail.

Key Takeaways

Allison Havemann-Niedrach, a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged sexual relationship began earlier this year, leading to Havemann-Niedrach’s arrest and detention without bail.

The school district is cooperating fully with the investigation and has prioritized the safety and well-being of its students.

Freehold Teacher Charged with Assaulting Student

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday that Allison Havemann-Niedrach, a 43-year-old resident of Jackson, has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Havemann-Niedrach is currently being held in the Monmouth County Jail without bail, awaiting her first court appearance and a subsequent detention hearing.

The investigation revealed that the inappropriate relationship began earlier this year. Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago provided these details in a statement, indicating the severity of the allegations.

The prosecutor’s office is encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

School and Community Reaction

The superintendent of Freehold Borough School District, Asia Michael, informed staff and parents about the arrest in an email on Friday.

She expressed deep regret over the situation and clarified the school’s position. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share some distressing news with you,” she wrote.

The email initially mentioned third-degree aggravated sexual assault, which was later corrected to first-degree.

Michael assured that the school has cooperated fully with the prosecutor’s office since the investigation began.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff have been our top priority, and we took immediate measures to ensure their protection,” she stated.

The email also offered support for students and parents affected by this news.

Legal Proceedings and Defense

Allison Havemann-Niedrach has been working at Freehold Intermediate School since March 2022.

Her lawyer, Thomas Huth, said, “My client maintains her innocence at this time. We have no further comment.”

The first court appearance and a hearing to decide whether she will remain in jail are on Wednesday.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, director of the Special Victims Bureau.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover all details related to the alleged assaults.

This case has deeply affected the Freehold Borough community. School officials, law enforcement, and legal representatives are all working to address the serious charges.

The priority remains the safety and well-being of the students while ensuring a thorough investigation.

