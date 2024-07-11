The New York Giants are considering trading several key players to strengthen their roster before the 2024 season. These potential trades aim to open opportunities for younger talents and improve team performance.

Key Takeaways:

The New York Giants are considering trading several key players to improve their roster and salary cap before the 2024 season.

Due to their contract situations and recent performances, wide receiver Darius Slayton and linebacker Azeez Ojulari are among the top candidates for potential trades.

Cornerback Aaron Robinson’s injury history and the emergence of new talents could lead to his departure from the team.

NY Giants Potential Pre-Season Trades

The New York Giants are gearing up for a crucial 2024 season after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

With new faces like Malik Nabers and Brian Burns joining the squad, the team wants to make strategic moves to enhance their performance.

Here, we explore four players who might be traded before the season starts.

Darius Slayton: Is This the End of His Giant Tenure?

Darius Slayton has been a consistent wide receiver for the Giants, leading the team in receiving yards in four of the past five seasons.

Despite his reliability, Slayton is entering the final year of his contract, and the Giants have built substantial depth in their wide receiver corps.

Slayton signed a two-year, $12.2 million contract last offseason and was hoping for an extension, but it never materialized.

With emerging talents like Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Malik Nabers, it seems unlikely that Slayton will receive another contract from the Giants.

Although Slayton has yet to reach 800 receiving yards in a season, his value might still fetch a mid-round pick if the Giants decide to trade him this summer.

Azeez Ojulari: Injuries Could Cut His Giants Journey Short

Azeez Ojulari showed great promise during his rookie year in 2021, recording eight sacks and 27 quarterback pressures.

However, injuries have plagued him since, limiting him to just 18 games over the past two years. With the addition of Brian Burns, Ojulari might struggle for playing time.

Ojulari is also in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Giants might opt to trade him to get some value before he potentially leaves in free agency.

With a defensive front featuring Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ojulari’s future with the Giants seems uncertain.

Boogie Basham Jr.: A Disappointing Season Could Lead to His Exit

Boogie Basham Jr. joined the Giants from the Buffalo Bills with high expectations but failed to record a single sack in 2023.

His inability to contribute significantly to the pass rush, coupled with the arrival of Brian Burns, might make him expendable.

Trading Basham before Week 1 could free up $1.4 million in cap space for the Giants.

Given his performance and the team’s depth at the position, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants decide to move on from him.

Aaron Robinson: Injury-Prone Cornerback Facing Uncertain Future

Aaron Robinson, drafted in the third round of 2021, has struggled with injuries throughout his career, playing only 11 games in three seasons.

His recurring injuries have hindered his development and impact on the field.

With the Giants’ recent investments in younger cornerbacks like Cor’Dale Flott, Deonte Banks, and Andru Phillips, Robinson’s place on the roster is uncertain.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Giants might trade Robinson to save cap space and make room for healthier, more reliable players.

Trading Key Players to Strengthen the Giants’ Future

By possibly trading players like Darius Slayton, Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham Jr., and Aaron Robinson, the Giants can open up opportunities for younger players and improve their overall team strength.

Fans can look forward to seeing how these changes might lead to a stronger and more competitive team in the upcoming season.

The future holds promise as the Giants aim to turn things around and build a solid foundation for success.