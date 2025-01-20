Charles A. Scott Jr.

Charles A. Scott, known to many as “Scotty,” passed away due to natural causes on January 14, 2025, at Paoli Hospital, Paoli, PA. Born in 1930 to Charles A. and Dorothy V. Scott in Trenton, New Jersey, Charles became a highly influential figure in public education with a career spanning more than 40 years, from the mid-1960’s to the early 2000’s. When asked, however, what made him most proud, this member of the greatest generation would reflexively answer “my family.” Scotty was held in high esteem by many but, more importantly to him, he was a friend to all he met.

Upon graduating from Hamilton High School, Hamilton, NJ, in 1949, Charles simultaneously entered Temple University in Philadelphia and enlisted in the US Navy Reserves. Upon graduating with a BS History degree and secondary teaching certification, in 1953, he took a junior high school teaching position in the Pennsbury School District where he also coached football. This is also where he met Jacquelyn Spitz Scott, his wife of 49 years until her passing. Wasting no time working toward his master’s degree in school counseling from Temple, in 1960 he moved the family to southern Chester County (PA) and became Principal of the Avon-Grove High School. While in that role and also beginning his doctoral work in educational administration from Temple, in 1963, Scotty accepted the challenging role of becoming the first Principal of yet-to-be -built Ocean Township High School (NJ). He oversaw building of the new school, development of a new curriculum and the hiring an entire faculty and staff. Three years later, he became Ocean Township’s Superintendent of Schools. Through a commitment to his own education, Dr. Scott received his EdD in 1972.

Scotty returned to Pennsylvania in 1973, as Superintendent of Schools of the Upper Merion School District where he served for 20 years. Early in that role, he led the district through difficult times and then worked with the community and staff to build Upper Merion to a highly regarded school district. Scotty became recognized as a prominent figure in Pennsylvania public school policymaking. In 1988, the American Association of School Administrators awarded Dr. Scott as the Commonwealth’s first recipient as Superintendent of the Year. Retiring from Upper Merion School District in 1993, over next several years he took interim superintendent roles in eastern and central Pennsylvania. It was during one of those interim roles that he met Beth Fogleman, who later became his wife of 19 years.

Scotty is survived by a large loving family, all of whom reside in southeastern Pennsylvania. Included are son Charles and wife Janette, son John and wife Elaine, and daughter Betsy Scott Lane. His grandchildren, all of whom will carry wonderful memories of many years with their PopPop include Charlie Scott and wife Kate, Katie Scott Yoder and husband Mark, Dan Scott and wife Melissa, Randall Scott and wife Emily, Christopher Scott, Zachary Lane, Emily Scott, and Elizabeth Scott Reed and husband Kyle. He was also blessed with the opportunity to know and love his 7 great grandchildren including Maura, Charles Lincoln, Savanna, Archer, Brynn, Liam and Charlotte.

Funeral Services will begin on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider supporting Scotty’s love of Abraham Lincoln and history with a contribution in his name to The Lincoln Fellowship of PA by visiting https://lincolnfellowship.wildapricot.org/Donate, where he was a Board member. Alternatively, you may consider supporting the Temple University College of Education, where he received his entire formal education and served as adjunct faculty by visiting https://advancement-sec.temple.edu/s/705/lg22/form.aspx?sid=705&gid=1&pgid=3813&cid=5100&bledit=1&dids=154.5&sort=1&appealcode=SOL_AG154