Elisabeth “Lynne” VanBuskirk, 79, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, NJ.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Lynne received her master’s degree from Drexel University and bachelor’s degree from the College of New Jersey. She went on to work for the NJ Education Association as Associate Director of Research.

Predeceased by her parents, Seldon and Elizabeth (Blank) VanBuskirk; she is survived by her cousins, Joan Prunetti, Patricia Rogers, Frank Blank and his wife, Barbara, Christine McKinley and Roberta Cash; also her dear friends, Elizabeth Steckman and Judith Assemheimer.

Lynne had a great love for her family, books, animals and a very generous philanthropic nature towards making the world a better place.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lynne’s memory to Mercer Street Friends, 3 Graphics Drive, Ewing, NJ 08618 or mercerstreetfriends.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.