David James Dorey (August 1943-January 2025) was born in Hamilton, Ontario and came to the United States when he enrolled at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Dave moved to Rocky Hill in 1970 and loved to be active in his community. He was a proud and committed member of both the Rocky Hill Fire Department #53 and Princeton Lodge #38 up until his death. Dave’s career spanned over fifty years. He was a Computer Programmer, who began at Westinghouse, Applied Data Research and retired from Computer Associates in 2003. He loved to keep busy and was an avid woodworker, constantly honing his craft and sharing his love for woodworking with others. David is survived by his daughter, Jenny Talarico and Son-in-law, John as well as his two grand-children.

Jennifer Talarico