The thought of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being traded by the Toronto Blue Jays sounds wild at first.

But is it really that far-fetched?

When you dig deeper, the rumors start to feel a bit more real.

Andy Martino from SNY revealed that the New York Mets had “checked in” about Guerrero.

It wasn’t anything serious—no big negotiations or trade talks—just a casual inquiry.

But timing matters, and this news didn’t drop by accident.

The Mets are in a tough spot with Pete Alonso, their star first baseman.

Reports from Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman suggest Alonso is likely leaving in free agency.

If that happens, the Mets will need a replacement, and Guerrero’s name is just too tempting to ignore.

Evidently, Guerrero is no ordinary player.

After a tough 2023, he roared back in 2024 with a .940 OPS, 30 home runs, and a season that reminded everyone why he’s a four-time All-Star.

At only 25 years old, he’s a rare talent—young, powerful, and consistent.

But Toronto’s situation isn’t exactly rosy.

They finished last in the AL East in 2024 and faced big financial and roster decisions.

Guerrero is set to earn $28.5 million in 2025, his final year before free agency.

To make things trickier, contract extension talks with him have stalled since before Christmas.

Guerrero has even set a February 17 deadline for a new deal, giving the Blue Jays limited time to act.

If they miss out on key offseason targets like Rōki Sasaki or lose the chance to land Pete Alonso themselves, they might seriously consider trading Guerrero.

With Guerrero’s value estimated at $21.2 million for 2025, the Blue Jays could demand a massive return, including top prospects or cornerstone players.

This wouldn’t quite be on the level of the Juan Soto trade, but it could still reshape a team’s future.

The possibilities are fascinating.

Take the San Diego Padres, for example.

General Manager A.J. Preller loves bold moves, and Guerrero would be a game-changer.

Imagine Guerrero joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.—suddenly, the Padres are back in the NL West race against the Dodgers.

A trade might include Jake Cronenworth, pitcher Yuki Matsui, and top prospect Leodalis De Vries, an 18-year-old switch-hitting shortstop with incredible potential.

But the downside is that the Padres are already pushing their budget to the limit.

Or consider the San Francisco Giants.

They’ve been rejected by every major free agent—Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani.

Guerrero could be their redemption.

A package of reliever Camilo Doval, infielder Marco Luciano, and prospect James Tibbs III might convince Toronto.

Doval’s stock has dipped, but his 99 mph cutter is still electric.

And while Luciano had a rough 2024, his power potential is real.

Tibbs, on the other hand, is raw but loaded with upside.

The Seattle Mariners are another interesting option.

They had MLB’s best pitching staff in 2024, but their offense was a disaster.

Too many strikeouts, not enough runs, and only 85 wins despite elite pitching.

Guerrero would fix that instantly.

The Mariners could offer catcher Harry Ford, one of their best prospects, along with first baseman Tyler Locklear.

Ford is athletic, versatile, and projects as a well-rounded catcher, while Locklear is a solid bat ready to contribute.

Then there’s the New York Mets.

If Alonso leaves, they could go all in on Guerrero.

A trade could center around Brandon Sproat, their top pitching prospect.

Sproat’s fastball, slider, and changeup make him a potential MLB-ready arm—a perfect fit for a Toronto team that needs rotation depth as their veterans age.

And what about the Boston Red Sox?

Guerrero would thrive at Fenway Park, where he already boasts a career 1.054 OPS.

But trading a star to a division rival is always tricky.

Still, prospects like Franklin Arias, a slick-fielding shortstop, and Luis Perales, a high-upside pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery, could sweeten the deal.

So, what’s the takeaway here?

The Blue Jays are at a crossroads.

They need to decide if holding onto Guerrero is worth the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency.

Meanwhile, teams like San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Boston all have reasons to pursue him—and reasons to hesitate.

January trade rumors are always messy. They’re full of “maybes” and “what ifs.”

But Guerrero isn’t another rumor. He’s the player that makes executives nervous, fans dream, and rivals panic.

Will the Blue Jays actually trade him?

Probably not.

But the idea is impossible to ignore.