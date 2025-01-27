The race to elect New Jersey’s next governor in 2025 is already heating up, and it’s looking like one of the most crowded and competitive elections the state has seen in years.

Governor Phil Murphy can’t run again because of term limits, so New Jersey voters will soon head to the polls to choose a new leader.

While six Democrats and four Republicans are officially running, a few others are still considering entering.

Each of these candidates has their own ideas about handling big issues like taxes, housing, education, affordability, and public safety.

Here’s everything you need to know about the people who want to be New Jersey’s next governor and what they plan to do.

The Democrats

The Democratic primary is especially crowded this year, with six major candidates already campaigning across the state.

Here’s a look at who’s running:

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (54 years old):

Baraka has been Newark’s mayor since 2014 and has built his reputation as a champion for working-class families.

He’s running because he believes New Jersey needs a governor who truly understands the struggles of everyday people.

Top priorities: Baraka says he’ll focus on lowering taxes for middle-class families, fixing the state’s housing crisis, and modernizing outdated zoning laws to help build more affordable homes.

“ ” Will he back another Democrat if he loses? Yes. He says Republicans are trying to strip away rights and can’t be allowed to win.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop (47 years old):

Fulop has been the mayor of Jersey City since 2013.

He’s focused on growth and revitalization and is known for his hands-on leadership and ability to deliver results.

Top priorities: Fulop wants to end what he calls Trenton’s “corruption tax,” which he blames for wasteful spending. His policy goals include fixing housing, taxes, health care, and education.

“ ” Will he back another Democrat if he loses? Yes. He believes a healthy primary is important for democracy.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer (49 years old, from Tenafly):

Known as a centrist and a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in Congress, Gottheimer is campaigning to make New Jersey affordable again.

Top priorities: Lowering property and income taxes, reducing the cost of living, and cutting red tape for small businesses. He’s calling himself the “Lower Taxes, Lower Costs Governor.”

“ ” Will he back another Democrat if he loses? Yes. Gottheimer says keeping Democrats in power is crucial for protecting New Jersey values.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (52 years old, from Montclair):

Sherrill is a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor.

She’s campaigning on affordability and defending New Jersey’s rights against Republican policies.

Top priorities: Sherrill wants to make New Jersey more affordable by lowering the cost of housing, groceries, and childcare. She also wants to make sure the state gets funding for major projects like the Gateway Tunnel.

“ ” Will she back another Democrat if she loses? Absolutely. She says Trump and Republicans are threats to New Jersey’s progress.

NJEA President Sean Spiller (49 years old, from Montclair):

Spiller, who also served as Montclair’s mayor, is running as a union leader and educator.

He’s focusing on affordability and opportunities for families.

Top priorities: Making New Jersey livable for working families by addressing housing, healthcare, childcare, and grocery costs.

“ ” Will he back another Democrat if he loses? Yes. He says there’s too much at stake, especially with Trump back in the picture.

Former State Senate President Steve Sweeney (65 years old, from West Deptford):

Sweeney, a veteran lawmaker, is known for navigating the political system and getting things done.

Top priorities: Reforming the state’s budget process, creating multiyear financial plans, and solving housing shortages, particularly for seniors and disabled residents.

“ .” Will he back another Democrat if he loses? Yes. He says Democrats must stick together to win.

The Republicans

The Republican primary is smaller but no less intense. Four candidates are officially in the race, and a few others are still considering their options.

State Senator Jon Bramnick (71 years old, from Westfield):

Bramnick is a moderate Republican known for building consensus and solving problems.

Top priorities: Making state government more efficient, cutting waste, and lowering taxes for all residents.

“ ” Will he back another Republican if he loses? Yes. He believes Republicans must unite to win.

Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (63 years old, from Somerville):

Ciattarelli ran against Phil Murphy in 2021 and lost by just three points. He’s back with a focus on affordability.

Top priorities: Capping property taxes, reforming school funding, cutting state spending, and repealing the sanctuary state directive.

“ .” Will he back another Republican if he loses? Yes.

Former State Senator Ed Durr (61 years old, from Logan Township):

Durr has not shared his platform yet, but his candidacy reflects Republican efforts to expand their influence in the state.

Radio Host Bill Spadea (55 years old, from Princeton):

Spadea is a conservative firebrand and a strong supporter of Donald Trump.

Top priorities: Ending illegal immigration, which he claims costs taxpayers over $7 billion a year, and making New Jersey more affordable.

“ ” Will he back another Republican if he loses? Yes, as long as they align with Trump’s policies.

The general election will take place in November 2025, and New Jersey’s next governor will take office in January 2026.

The primaries are scheduled for June 2025, and with 10 candidates already in the race, it’s shaping up to be a nail-biter.

Most New Jersey voters don’t usually participate in primaries—turnout has hovered around 15% or less in recent years—but this time could be different.

With the removal of the powerful “county line” ballot system, which is used to favor party insiders, every candidate has a shot.

For Democrats, the race will come down to whether voters want a progressive leader like Baraka or Spiller, a moderate like Fulop or Gottheimer, or someone in between like Sherrill.

For Republicans, the big question is whether the party will rally behind a moderate like Bramnick or a Trump-aligned candidate like Spadea.

No matter what, this election will set the tone for New Jersey’s future regarding housing, public safety, and education.

Stay tuned because this is one race you don’t want to miss.