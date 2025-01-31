Bordentown may be a small town, but it has some great bars that make it a perfect place to grab a drink and have a good time.

Maybe you’re craving crispy wings and a cold beer after a long day.

Or maybe you just want to catch a game, meet up with friends, or relax for a while.

Whatever kind of night you’re in the mood for, there’s a bar in Bordentown for you.

Some of these spots have been around for years and are local favorites, while others are newer and delight visitors with creative menus and cocktails.

Nonetheless, all of them have something that keeps people coming back.

So, if you live in Bordentown or are visiting, here’s your guide to the best bars in Bordentown, where good drinks, great food, and a fun atmosphere are always on the menu.

HOB Tavern

HOB Tavern has been around since 2002, and you immediately feel welcome when you step through the doors.

It’s a small and casual spot that has a strong local following.

The atmosphere is friendly, and the food is just as important as the drinks.

Quite clearly, the wings are the main attraction here.

They are crispy, full of flavor, and come in unique varieties like Buffalo Parmesan Garlic, PB & J, and Whiskey.

The sandwiches are also great, with choices like the Clara Barton, which has chicken, garlic spinach, roasted red peppers, and provolone.

HOB Tavern has a relaxed vibe with karaoke on Saturday nights and live acoustic music on Wednesdays.

Plus, the drinks are affordable, and the staff makes sure everyone feels at home.

Located at 146 Second Street, it is open Wednesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Old Town Pub

Old Town Pub is the place to go if you want great food, a solid beer selection, and a lively atmosphere.

It opened in 2017 in the space that used to be Farnsworth House and has quickly become a locally loved bar.

When it comes to the menu, it has everything from shrimp tacos to French onion soup and juicy burgers.

Oh, and their OTP Burger is a mix of three meats and is known for being one of the best in town.

If you don’t eat meat, no worries; they also have a black bean burger and a turkey burger.

Old Town Pub has a huge selection of craft beers, with thirty taps downstairs and another twenty upstairs.

They also have trivia nights on Thursdays and live music on weekends.

Located at 135 Farnsworth Avenue, Old Town Pub is open every day from 11:30 AM to midnight.

Flying Pig Tavern & Tap

Flying Pig Tavern & Tap is a trendy spot with great food and a fun vibe.

The menu offers a mix of classic bar food and creative dishes, such as short rib pizza, Bavarian pretzels with cheddar sauce, and bang bang cauliflower.

One of the most popular items is the French Onion Burger, which comes with an au jus dip for extra flavor.

And amazingly, the beer list changes often, so there is always something new to try.

The bar has a welcoming feel, plenty of seating, and a friendly crowd.

Located at 167 US-130, Flying Pig Tavern & Tap is open daily from 11 AM to midnight.

Jimmy’s American Grill

If you love watching sports while having a drink, Jimmy’s American Grill, a popular go-to for Bordentown, NJ, nightlife, is ideal.

This is a full-on sports bar with thirty-five TVs, including some in the bathrooms.

The large outdoor patio has a fire pit and heaters, so it’s a good spot, no matter the season.

The menu is huge, probably the biggest out of all the bars on this list, and it has everything from burgers and steaks to sushi and seafood.

The chicken parm and prime ribs are popular choices, but the food reviews are mixed.

Some people love it, while others think it is just okay.

Located at 140 Route 130 South, Jimmy’s American Grill is open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM, staying open until 11 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza

If you are looking for a bar with good Italian food, Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza is a great option.

It has been around since 1980 but became even better after new owners took over in 2004.

Now, it is one of the best places in town for coal-fired pizza, pasta, and drinks.

Their Trenton Tomato Pie is well known and even got an 8.2 rating from Dave Portnoy, the pizza reviewer from Barstool Sports.

Other favorites include Lobster Ravioli, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, and Shrimp Fantasia.

The drinks are also a highlight, with many people opting for the Old Fashioned Brooklyn Margarita.

The space is stylish but still comfortable––a great choice for a date night or a relaxed night out with friends.

Located at 206 Farnsworth Avenue, Marcello’s is open every day from 11 AM to 10 PM.

And that’s it!

Bordentown bars have something for every mood, whether you want a casual dive, a lively pub, or a place with craft cocktails and gourmet food.

Fancy a laid-back bar with great wings? Go to HOB Tavern.

Perhaps you want craft beer and top-tier pub food, then try Old Town Pub.

But you could feel like something trendy and different; if so, Flying Pig Tavern & Tap is a great choice.

As we can see, no matter what kind of night out you are looking for, Bordentown has the perfect spot.

Find your place, order a drink, and enjoy everything this town has to offer.