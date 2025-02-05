High School juniors and seniors in Hillsborough can win a $1,000 scholarship by participating in the New Jersey League of Municipalities’ Louis Bay II Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition.

This yearly contest allows students to talk about what they love most about their hometown while learning more about how local government works.

Mayor John Ciccarelli announced that Hillsborough is once again partnering with the Hillsborough School District to ensure that students are aware of this exciting opportunity.

Now in its 30th year, the scholarship competition challenges students to write an essay on “What I Like About My Hometown.”

The goal is to get young people thinking about what they love most about where they live.

It could be the strong sense of community, great schools, parks, local events, or anything else that makes their town a great place to be.

The contest is open to high school juniors and seniors across New Jersey, and up to three winners will be selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship each.

The money can help pay for college or other education costs.

With tuition costs rising, scholarships like this give students extra support for their future.

Hillsborough has joined with the local school district to make sure students know about this opportunity.

Mayor Ciccarelli encouraged students to enter, saying that the contest is a great way for young people to foster a deeper connection with their hometowns.

Students who want to participate can find the application on the Hillsborough Township website.

The deadline to submit completed applications is March 7, 2025, and all entries must be turned in to Mayor Ciccarelli.