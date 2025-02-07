Dante B. Nini, 84, of Pennington, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday January 18, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, the very people who brought him the greatest joy in life. Born in Pettoranello di Molise, Italy, he immigrated to the United States in 1955 on the S.S. Homeric. Dante graduated from Princeton High School (Class of 1960) where he met his wife Judy (Seville), the love of his life. He resided in Princeton, Hopewell, and settled in Pennington. He was a member of St. James Church, Pennington and Roma Eterna of Princeton.

Dante was the proud owner of Dante B. Nini Home Improvements founded in 1978. With an unmatched work ethic and a skilled hand, Dante dedicated his career to earning the respect and trust of clients and colleagues alike.

Dante was an avid gardener, loved to cook, and enjoyed watching sports. Above all, he was a family man. His favorite pastime was being surrounded by the people he loved. Whether it was a lively holiday gathering, Sunday dinner, or a casual visit, his happiest moments were spent in the company of his family. He never missed an opportunity to share a story or teach a valuable life lesson.

Predeceased by his parents, Albino and Marianna (Antenucci) Nini, in-laws Orville and Elizabeth Seville, sister and brother-in-law Polina and Joseph Ercolano, brother-in-law Robert Seville Sr., and son-in-law Joseph Vaccaro Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judy Nini; daughter Denise Vaccaro; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jodie; sister Cesina (Joe) Mangone; brother Tony (Donna) Nini; sister Mickey (Sam) Procaccini; grandsons, Steven and fiancé (Brittany) Jamison, Brandon and wife (Kayla), Michael, Ryan; and two great-grandsons, Radik and Liam. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wilson Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, New Jersey.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 115 East Delaware Avenue, Pennington, New Jersey. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Hopewell, New Jersey.