July 1, 1935 – January 15, 2025

Dr. Surendra Mohan Bahal, 89, longtime resident of Skillman, NJ, died peacefully on January 15, 2025, at Stonebridge at Montgomery.

He was born July 1, 1935, in Ghaziabad, India, the son of Satya Narain and Sohan Devi Puri. He was the youngest of 8 children. He attended Bombay University (now University of Mumbai), where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry (1954) and Pharmacy (1956), and a Master of Science degree in Pharmacy (1959).

Surendra immigrated to the United States in 1961, shortly after his marriage to Chander Kanta Chowdhary. In 1965, he earned his PhD in Pharmacy from Temple University in Philadelphia.

He began his four-decade long career in drug development at Wyeth Laboratories, followed by DuPont Pharmaceuticals and DuPont Merck Pharmaceuticals. He obtained numerous patents for pharmaceutical formulations of medications, including ampicillin and the life-saving medication naloxone.

Surendra loved and was immensely proud of his family. He was especially active in the lives of his grandchildren, attending many school activities, sporting events, and family vacations.

He is predeceased by his parents and 6 of his 7 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kanta; daughter Neeta (Edward) O’Mara, of Hilton Head Island, SC (previously of Skillman) and their children Sean, Evan, and Neena; daughter Neelam Davis, of Skillman, and her children Carina and Andrew.

At the request of the family, services were private. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home, Hillsborough, NJ.

Submitted by

Hillsborough Funeral Home