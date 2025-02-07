Glenn L. Simonson Jr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glenn Louis Simonson Jr. at age 63. He peacefully passed in his sleep at his home in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Glenn was born to Mary Bowker and Glenn Simonson in Trenton, NJ on November 8, 1961.

Through the years, Glenn has enjoyed driving trucks, playing pool, going to the casino, watching and betting on NASCAR, playing cards or bingo with his nephew, David, on Friday nights, grocery shopping and getting ice cream with his daughter, Taylor, working on their home and chauffeuring his wife, Dana, and his weekly Tuesday daddy-daughter date nights with his daughter, Sabrina.

Glenn and Dana were married on January 5, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their love and devotion to each other was unreal and mirrored in their love for their children. The both of them could not have been more excited or prouder of themselves when they bought their first house together. It had long been their goal, and they were finally able to accomplish it in March of 2023. Their house quickly became a home for the family of five, including their crazy dog. A piece of Glenn is left in every room of the home, but especially the smoke room, his favorite place in the house.

Glenn was a dedicated father. The pride he had watching his daughters grow, mature, and live was limitless, and he always made sure they knew that. Not one day passed where his girls didn’t know how loved they were. He was always the good cop as he had no appetite for discipline. He was so tightly wrapped around both their fingers that the mere mention of something they wanted would appear days later. He was a girl dad through and through that he even had a better sense of style than his wife when it came to buying their girls gifts.

Glenn was the epitome of kind and giving. Not one person near or around Glenn would want or need for anything. He always gave to any and every one with no questions asked. And not always monetarily, sometimes items or even just advice. He was wise beyond his years and always knew the right thing to say. His humor always filled rooms with smiles and giggles, and was unmatched, until his youngest daughter was born.

Glenn leaves behind his beloved wife, Dana; their two beautiful children, Sabrina and Taylor; and his soul dog, Zeus. He is also survived by his nephew, David; his niece, Kathy; and his great nieces, Briella and Alyssa; as well as Bohdi and Clara, his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Glenn; his mother, Mary; his father, Glenn; and multiple siblings, but especially his brother, David.

Per his request, there will be no services or funeral.

His wife and daughters include the poem “He Only Takes the Best” as a special remembrance and tribute for Glenn:

God saw that he was getting tired,

A cure was not to be.

So He put His arms around him

and whispered, “Come with Me.”

With tearful eyes, we watched him suffer,

And saw him fade away.

Although we loved him dearly,

We could not make him stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes “the best.”

Cremation Services were held privately and under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.