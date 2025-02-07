Lynn Richard Bunn, 82, of Yardley, PA, formerly of Monroe Township, NJ, passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Arden Courts – ProMedica Memory Care Community in Yardley, PA.

Mr. Bunn lived in Jamesburg /Monroe for 80 years before moving to Yardley. Mechanically inclined from a young age, he attended Vocational and Technical High School in New Brunswick and worked as a machinist for Delco/General Motors until his retirement over 25 years ago. Mr. Bunn proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In years past, he enjoyed hunting in Cranbury, NJ, with his cousins.

Known for being extremely handy and able to fix anything, Mr. Bunn was everyone’s go-to for projects and repairs. Mr. Bunn loved that he had a Gravely lawnmower he kept in working condition for over 5o years.

Above all else, Mr. Bunn was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor who cherished time spent with family and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Elsie (Baker) and Perley Bunn; the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Wanda (Bolin) Bunn; his siblings; and his son-in-law, William E. Cicatello; he is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Suzanne and Sean Reinhardt, and Amy Cicatello; his grandchildren, Billy and Jill Cicatello, and Kevin, Daniel, and Julianna Reinhardt; and his cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:30.

Interment and Military Honors will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in North Hanover Township, NJ.