Margaret “Margie” Croll Morgan, 98, of Princeton, NJ, died peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2025 in the company of her daughter, Caroline Frothingham, daughter-in-law, Pamela Frothingham, and her longtime caregiver and friend, Lenore Mason.

Margie was born on November 30, 1926 in Paris, France, to Janet and Alexander Morgan, where he was studying architecture. She grew up in New York City, NY, along with her brother, Perry, and sister, Caroline. Margie graduated from Miss Porters School in Farmington, CT, and was an active alumnus throughout her life. She moved to Princeton in 1953 where she raised her family first at the family home, Constitution Hill, then on Elm Lane in a lovely house that she designed.

Margie had many interests and passions in her long life. She was a 50-year volunteer for the Auxiliary for the Isabella McCosh Infirmary at Princeton University as were her mother, Janet Croll Morgan, and grandmother, Josephine Perry Morgan. Margie was a celebrated artistic photographer with her works commissioned and exhibited in galleries. She excelled as an athlete having played for the United States Women’s Squash Team and was passionate about tennis and an avid golfer. Being very competitive, Margie always tried to improve her athletic skills. As an adventurous world traveler, her journeys had her banding penguins in Patagonia, hiking in the Andes and Himalayas, and with her sister, exploring a family connection in Japan.

Margie is predeceased by her parents; brother, Perry Morgan; sister, Caroline Macomber; and her son, David Frothingham. She is survived by her children, William Frothingham and Caroline Frothingham; daughter-in-law Pamela Frothingham; four grandchildren, David, Gillian, Morgan, and Liam; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Morgan; and stepchildren Ellen Fisher Stockmayer and Pieter Fisher.

Memorial contributions, in her honor, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.com) or Save (savehomelessanimals.org) 1010 Route 601, Skillman, NJ, 08558. (609) 309-5214.