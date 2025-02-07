So, what’s the plan for your Valentine’s date?

Because winging it is a terrible idea.

We’ve all heard the stories, and you may even have some of your own.

Restaurants are fully booked.

Long wait times.

Awkwardly settling for takeout on the couch.

Nothing kills romance faster than not having a plan, and your date deserves better than a last-minute scramble.

And that’s why I did the work for you.

I put together a list of New Jersey’s most romantic restaurants so you can skip the stress and go straight to impressing your date.

So don’t wait until the last minute—pick a spot, make a reservation, and get ready for a night your date won’t forget.

Stone Water – Lake Hopatcong

125 NJ-181, Lake Hopatcong | 973-810-3858

When it comes to romantic waterfront dining, Stone Water is one of the best spots in New Jersey, so the most fitting thing to do was put this gem at the top of the list.

Located on Lake Hopatcong, this restaurant offers a relaxing and elegant atmosphere, ideal for a date night or special occasion.

As the sun sets over the lake, the atmosphere becomes even more intimate and sets the tone for your cute night ahead.

Now, let’s talk about the menu, which is just as impressive as the setting.

One of the standout dishes is the Scallops and Risotto, which features seared dayboat scallops over a creamy, seasonal risotto topped with freshly grated Parmesan and crispy fried leeks.

For those who prefer a taste of the sea, the Lobster Roll is an excellent choice. Packed with succulent Maine lobster and lightly seasoned for the perfect bite, it’s served on a buttery, toasted roll.

However, if you’re in the mood for something with a little more intensity, the Peruvian ½ Chicken is a must-try.

As it’s grilled over imported Peruvian charcoal, this dish has a bold, smoky flavor you’ll want to experience again.

To complete your meal, pair your entrée with their hand-cut fries served with garlic aioli; it’s simple, but to me, it’s a revelation.

VENTANAS Restaurant & Lounge – Fort Lee

200 Park Ave, Fort Lee | 201-583-4777

If high-energy, upscale dining is on the cards for you lovebirds this Valentine’s, VENTANAS brings the vibrancy and sophistication of New York City right to Fort Lee.

The restaurant’s an experience in itself, and that could be an understatement.

The Red Room, with its dim lighting and rich color palette, exudes elegance, while the Himalayan Salt Wall glows softly, which creates a warm and inviting ambiance that’s hard to ignore.

But I can’t forget that you also have the option to dine under the stars––the outdoor patio with fire tables offers a romantic and intimate setting.

It’s no surprise that VENTANAS was named one of OpenTable’s “100 Best Date Spots in America”, and the food here certainly lives up to that reputation.

Their menu takes inspiration from both Latin and Asian cuisines.

And one of the most highly recommended dishes is the Scallops, Prawns, and Octopus.

Beyond dinner, VENTANAS is also known for its decadent weekend brunch.

Their Hong Kong-Style French Toast is a must-try, featuring egg-battered brioche soaked in Nutella and condensed milk, topped with fresh berries.

This dish alone is worth the visit, especially if you enjoy an indulgent brunch.

And to top it all off, their cocktail menu is thoughtfully crafted––a mojito or two for Valentine’s doesn’t hurt.

Son Cubano – West New York

40-4 Riverwalk Place, West New York | 201-399-2020

Son Cubano is the one and only place to go for a cinematic dining experience.

Why do I say cinematic? Well, everything about this restaurant, from its 1950s Havana-inspired interior to its breathtaking waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline, feels like something straight out of a movie.

You step in and the rich gold and red tones, elegant chandeliers, and live music transport you to a different era––refreshing, at the very least.

While the setting alone is enough to make an impression, the food is equally spectacular.

The Churrasco Skirt Steak is incredible, cooked to tender perfection, and served with chimichurri, crispy yuca fries, and sweet plantains.

For seafood lovers, the Lobster & Shrimp Tacos is a fantastic choice, to the point where people come here just for that dish.

But if there’s one thing you should save room for, it’s the Quatro Leches Cake.

Battello – Jersey City

502 Washington Blvd, Jersey City | 201-798-1798

If you’re searching for a restaurant that feels effortlessly romantic and stylishly modern, Battello is a safe bet.

Located on the Hudson River, it offers one of the best skyline views in Jersey City. From the moment you step inside, the high ceilings, contemporary decor, and warm lighting make you realize why so many people love this place.

Unlike some waterfront restaurants that rely on their view alone, Battello delivers where it matters most—the food.

Chef Ryan DePersio has crafted a contemporary Italian menu with a strong focus on fresh seafood and house-made pasta.

Without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best choices on the menu is the Scallops, which are perfectly seared to a golden crisp.

But it would be a crime not to highlight the handmade pasta since they are consistently outstanding.

Although Battello closes briefly during winter, it reopens in mid-January, just in time for Valentine’s Day and special winter celebrations.

Blue Morel – Morristown

2 Whippany Rd, Morristown | 973-451-2619

Anyone who appreciates classic ambiance with a touch of modern thrown in there for good measure will love Blue Morel.

Located in Morristown, this restaurant has an ambiance that is quietly luxurious with its warm wood tones and soft lighting.

The New American menu is well-rounded, and you’ll find all the favorites: seafood, steak, and seasonal specialties.

If you’re in the mood for a solid steak, Blue Morel offers a la carte house-cut steaks, allowing you to customize your meal to your liking.

Oh, and desserts here are not to be missed; the S’more Semifreddo is a customer favorite.

One of the highlights of Blue Morel is its Valentine’s Day pre-fixe menu, which is highly sought after and tends to book up quickly.

So, if you’re planning a special night here, making a reservation in advance is highly recommended.

Il Capriccio – Whippany

633 NJ-10, Whippany | 973-884-9175

For a classic Italian fine dining experience, look no further than Il Capriccio.

This is a place where tradition and quality are the focus, so every dish is prepared with attention to detail and the freshest ingredients.

Easily the best pasta dish is their spaghetti carbonara with Nduja. And wow, you’ll love its bold flavors with just the right amount of spice.

Perhaps you fancy something heartier, though; in which case, opt for the Veal Milanese.

Seafood lovers often go for the Gamberi Selvatici Aglio Olio, which includes wild imported shrimp served over risotto.

But as dessert goes, the Vanilla Crème Brûlée is a perfect way to finish the meal.

And amazingly, most nights, there is live piano music––always a nice touch when you’re soothed by cool jazz while enjoying some of the best Italian food in New Jersey.

Common Lot – Millburn

27 Main St, Millburn | 973-467-0494

If you like romantic dinners on the quieter, more modern side, Common Lot is a great little hidden spot that feels special without pretentious.

The restaurant itself is small and cozy, with a simple yet stylish design that makes it feel relaxed but still upscale—where you can actually talk and enjoy your meal without distractions.

One of the things that makes Common Lot stand out is that they don’t overload their menu with options—instead, they focus on a small selection of dishes to make sure each one is incredibly well-executed.

For the best experience, many people choose the Chef’s Tasting Menu, a multi-course meal that changes with the seasons. This way, you’ll always be trying something fresh and interesting.

If you’d rather order on your own, there are always a few carefully chosen meats, seafood, and vegetarian dishes, all made with high-quality, local ingredients.

The atmosphere here is perfect for a date night since it’s quiet, intimate, and has just the right amount of background noise to keep things comfortable.

Fiorentini – Rutherford

98 Park Ave, Rutherford | 201-460-9393

Next up is Fiorentini, an Italian restaurant in NJ that flips tradition on its head in the best way imaginable.

The restaurant itself is cozy but modern, and its warm and inviting atmosphere is just what you need for Valentine’s.

Arguably, the best thing about Fiorentini is that its menu changes constantly since Chef Antonio De Ieso focuses on using fresh, seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

If you really want to see what they’re all about, the Chef’s Tasting Menu is a great way to try a little of everything.

Even if you order from the regular menu, you’ll find dishes that feel both familiar and refreshingly different.

The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable, and they’re great at helping you choose the right wine or dish based on your preferences.

The Highlawn – West Orange

Eagle Rock Reservation, West Orange | 973-731-3463

Are you feeling stunning views along with upscale dining this Valentine’s Day?

Well, that means you won’t be disappointed with Highlawn, one of the most impressive places in the Garden State.

You’ll find the restaurant on a cliffside in West Orange and will be pleased to know it overlooks the New York City skyline.

The interior is spacious and beautifully decorated, with large windows that let you enjoy the view from almost every table.

This restaurant is known for its steak and seafood menu, which features dry-aged cuts and fresh fish.

So, when you’re unsure of what to eat and fancy a solid steak, the dry-aged is a no-brainer.

But if seafood is tickling your fancy, instead, the menu includes options like seared scallops and grilled fish.

Beyond the food, the service here is polished but not overly formal, so you feel comfortable while still receiving top-quality attention.

The Highlawn is also a popular wedding and event venue, which speaks to its beautiful setting and high standards of service.

Matisse 167 – Rutherford

167 Park Ave, Rutherford | 201-372-0303

Matisse 167 could be the most romantic restaurant in Bergen County, so I thought I’d save one of the best for last.

This fine-dining spot offers a prix-fixe menu that changes with the seasons, so guests always get the best ingredients available.

Originally known as Café Matisse, this restaurant was run by Chef Peter Loria, who set the standard for fine dining in the area.

Now, Chef Greg Power has taken over, continuing the tradition of high-quality food with his own style.

A highlight of this restaurant is that it’s BYOB, so guests can bring their own wine to pair with the meal.

So, you can choose a bottle that perfectly matches your tastes.

Alright, we just handed you the ultimate list of romantic restaurants in New Jersey—so there’s no excuse to drop the ball this Valentine’s Day.

This day only comes once a year, and if you care about your special someone (which I know you do), you have to step up your game.

The person you’re with deserves to feel special, and a little effort goes a long way.

But don’t just stop at picking a fancy restaurant; show up with flowers, bring a small gift, write a heartfelt note, or at least tell them how amazing they look.

Trust me, those little things stick in their mind!

So, make that reservation, dress up a little, and give them a Valentine’s Day they’ll be bragging about for years.

Love isn’t something to put on autopilot—go make it special!