Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has added four more candidates to his growing team for the New Jersey State Assembly.

His campaign for governor is bringing in leaders with strong backgrounds in public service.

With this latest announcement, he is expanding his efforts to build a team of experienced and community-focused candidates.

Bordentown Township Mayor Eric Holliday, Glen Rock Board of Education President Damali Robinson, business owner and mental health professional Freshta Taeb, and nonprofit executive Donald Campbell are among the latest recruits.

Each has years of experience working for their communities, and they stand out as strong contenders for the 2025 election.

Looking first at Eric Holliday, he is running in the 7th Legislative District.

He has lived in Bordentown Township for over 24 years and has been in local government since 2015.

Notably, he made history as the town’s first LGBTQ+ committeeman and mayor.

Before entering politics, he spent 25 years as a sergeant in the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

While there, he took on roles like Hostage Negotiator and Emergency Management Coordinator, receiving training through NJDOC and Texas A&M University.

In Bordentown, he worked to stabilize taxes, improve emergency management, and push major infrastructure projects.

Now, he plans to bring those efforts to the state level, focusing on healthcare, pensions, and affordability in New Jersey.

Shifting to Damali Robinson, she is running in the 38th Legislative District.

She served nearly a decade as an active-duty U.S. Army officer before becoming a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist.

Currently, she works at Hackensack University Medical Center and other healthcare facilities.

Along with her medical career, she has been involved in education as a member of the Glen Rock Board of Education for five years.

She is serving her second term as president and has focused on improving school policies.

Turning to Freshta Taeb, she is running in the 12th Legislative District.

She lives in Old Bridge and has built a career in business, mental health, and advocacy.

One of her key roles is providing trauma-informed care for veterans.

Additionally, she is actively involved in the New Jersey Democratic Muslim Caucus, where she serves as Chairwoman of the Candidate and Membership Committee.

Her work in mental health and policy development makes her a strong advocate for vulnerable communities.

Finally, Donald Campbell is running in the 9th Legislative District.

As executive director of the Atlantic Center for Independent Living, he helps people with disabilities gain the resources they need to live independently.

Since he lives with cerebral palsy himself, he understands the everyday struggles people with disabilities face.

Because of his personal experience, he has dedicated his career to helping others overcome similar challenges.

His work has helped many, and now he wants to bring that advocacy to the state legislature.

Taking a broader view, these four candidates join a growing list of Assembly candidates backed by Fulop.

In total, he has recruited 33 Assembly candidates and four county commissioner candidates.

His strategy is clear: bring in leaders already working in their communities and with real experience with the issues affecting New Jersey residents.

Focusing on Holliday’s race in the 7th district, it is shaping up to be competitive.

The district has been in the news after Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr. resigned to take a seat in Congress.

This left an open seat alongside Assembly Majority Whip Carol Murphy, who is running for re-election.

Initially, Burlington County Democratic leaders wanted to fill the vacancy with a temporary appointee.

But party members in the district rejected that idea.

Several candidates are expected to enter the race now, including former county commissioner Dan O’Connell, who will likely face a challenge from Balvir Singh at a special election convention.

Moorestown Mayor Nicole Gillespie has also joined the race.

Since the 7th district is a safe Democratic seat, the primary winner is expected to win in November.

Looking at Robinson’s race in the 38th district will also be interesting.

She runs alongside Donald Bonomo against two Democratic incumbents, Lisa Swain from Fair Lawn and Christopher Tully from Bergenfield.

While the district leans Democratic, it could still see a close race depending on voter turnout.

On the other hand, Taeb and Campbell are running in Republican-leaning districts.

That being said, their backgrounds in advocacy and public service could attract voters looking for fresh leadership.

Meanwhile, Fulop’s campaign is steadily expanding.

His candidate list includes names like:

Brandon Saffold and Carolyn Rush in the 1st district

Rohit Dave in the 27th

Andrew LaBruno and David Jiang in the 39th

David Tingle in the 18th

Steve Pylypchuk in the 25th

Loretta Rivers in the 17th

Beyond the Assembly races, he has also backed candidates for county commissioner, including Chris Chung, John Vitale, and Dolores Witko from Bergen County.

As the primary election approaches, Fulop’s team continues to grow.

Clearly, his strategy of recruiting community leaders with hands-on experience is positioning him as a strong contender in the race for governor.