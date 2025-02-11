The Artists of the Hopewell Tour Des Arts exhibition has been running at Capital Health Medical Center—Hopewell since January 13, 2025, and it continues to draw visitors with its collection of local artwork.

This exhibition, organized by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council and Capital Health’s Healing Arts Steering Committee, is part of an 18-year tradition of celebrating local artists.

Although, this time, instead of going from studio to studio, visitors can see the work of several different artists all in one place.

The exhibition is free to visit and will remain open until April 30, 2025.

Looking back at the opening reception on February 5, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM, people gathered at the Investors Bank Art & Healing Gallery on the second floor of the hospital.

Guests came to support the artists or were simply intrigued by the exhibition.

The atmosphere was filled with conversation—people stood in front of paintings, pointing out details and sharing thoughts. In contrast, others chatted with the artists, asking about their inspirations and techniques.

The art on display comes from a variety of styles and perspectives.

For a sense of what’s on display, you have Eye of Consciousness by Luna Sconty—an abstract piece inviting you to look beyond the surface.

Then there’s From Olana by Nicky Belletier, a landscape that captures a specific moment in time.

Not to mention Wabi Sabi by Shirley Arnold Kern, which embraces simplicity and imperfection.

Meanwhile, Into the Glade by Richard Speedy offers a quiet, peaceful view of nature.

Plus, there are plenty more!

And for those who couldn’t make it to the first reception, there’s still another chance.

A second reception is planned for February 12, 2025, in case of bad weather.

It will once again give visitors the opportunity to meet the artists, take a closer look at the artwork, and be part of a creative and welcoming atmosphere.

One of the most interesting things about this exhibition is the setting, as it’s set in a hospital this year.

The Healing Arts program at Capital Health brings art into healthcare spaces, helping to create a calming and uplifting environment.

Hospitals can feel cold and clinical, but with artwork on the walls, the space becomes warmer and more inviting.

Patients, visitors, and hospital staff all benefit from being surrounded by creativity, even if it’s just for a moment during a busy day.

For those interested in visiting, the exhibition is at Capital Health Medical Center—Hopewell, located at One Capital Way in Pennington, NJ.

It’s easy to get to, and since it’s free and open to the public, anyone can stop by to see the artwork.

And there’s still time.

With the exhibition running until April 30, there’s no need to rush.