Harpoon Willy’s has officially opened in Robbinsville, bringing its well-known menu and atmosphere to Mercer County.

Located at 2360 Route 33 in Robbinsville Town Center, the new restaurant has the same feel as its Manasquan original but offers more space—6,000 square feet.

There’s seating for 300 guests, a 70-seat bar with TVs throughout, and an outdoor patio that fits nearly 100 people.

A private event space is also available, accommodating up to 100 guests for gatherings year-round.

The menu sticks to what has made Harpoon Willy’s a staple for decades—seafood, steaks, sandwiches, and hearty appetizers.

Guests can expect dishes like blackened tuna bites, jumbo lump crab cakes, and slow-braised short ribs.

The restaurant also offers a weekend brunch menu featuring options like challah French toast and a loaded breakfast bowl.

Drinks are just as much of a focus, with a lineup of craft beer, wine, and cocktails.

Harpoon Willy’s is part of the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, which also runs Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant and is preparing to open Three Story Grill in Waretown.

The original Harpoon Willy’s in Manasquan has been around since 1984, set along the river in a historic tavern.

Before moving in, the space was home to Kuo Social, a Chinese restaurant that operated for nearly two years.

Now, with its established reputation and strong following, Harpoon Willy’s is already becoming a go-to spot in Mercer County.

For more details, menus, or reservations, visit harpoonwillys.com.