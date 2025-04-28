The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) has launched an emergency program for issuing REAL ID licenses just weeks before the federal enforcement deadline of May 7, 2025. This is a direct response to the increasing number of residents who still do not have a REAL ID-compliant license or a valid passport.

Starting May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will require all air travelers flying within the United States to present either a REAL ID or another form of federally approved identification, such as a U.S. passport. A standard New Jersey driver’s license will no longer be accepted at TSA checkpoints for domestic flights. It will still be valid for driving and general identification but not for air travel.

To assist travelers who face urgent or emergency travel within 14 days of the deadline and do not have a proper ID, NJMVC is offering the REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program. This service began on Thursday, April 24. It applies only to residents who must fly on short notice for life-or-death or time-sensitive reasons. These customers must not already have a valid passport or other TSA-approved ID.

Appointments for this emergency program are available only at the Trenton Regional Center and are not listed on the regular NJMVC scheduling site. Eligible residents must undergo a screening process and submit documents explaining their emergency appointment needs. NJMVC cannot guarantee availability since appointment slots are limited.

The emergency appointment itself is free. However, an $80 shipping fee is charged to speed up delivery of the REAL ID license. The license is printed and shipped from a central, secure facility, a process New Jersey has followed since 2020 to comply with federal security standards.

To qualify for an emergency REAL ID, applicants must bring the correct documents. These include:

Two proofs of residential address

One verifiable Social Security number

Identity documents that total six REAL ID points

The six-point ID system is based on a valid passport, Social Security card, and utility bills. Residents are urged to use the checklist or document selector tool on REALID.nj.gov before scheduling.

In addition to the emergency program, NJMVC has expanded its regular REAL ID services. Beginning March 20, all Licensing Centers across the state now hold “REAL ID Thursdays.” On these days, centers offer nearly 4,500 new appointments focused only on REAL ID issuance. This includes appointments for both license renewals and REAL ID upgrades for licenses not yet up for renewal.

NJMVC has also increased its use of Mobile Units, which travel to communities across New Jersey. These units allow customers to apply for REAL ID without visiting a Licensing Center. As of April 5, Mobile Units now offer Saturday appointments in addition to weekday services.

Over recent months, NJMVC has processed a record number of REAL ID applications. It has added hundreds of thousands of new appointments and continues to release additional slots weekly, especially on Fridays. Despite this, many residents still struggle to find available appointments, which led to the creation of the emergency program.

Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd confirmed that the agency will continue offering REAL ID services even after the May 7 deadline. The goal is to help all eligible residents become compliant with the federal requirement.

Anyone not planning to fly or enter federal buildings is not required to get a REAL ID. But for those who do, a REAL ID-compliant license or a valid passport will be necessary. For many travelers, getting a REAL ID is the simplest option.

To learn more, residents should visit REALID.nj.gov, where they can find FAQs, document checklists, and the document selector tool. Appointments can be booked at telegov.njportal.com/njmvc. For complete information about federal enforcement rules and acceptable forms of ID, TSA.gov provides up-to-date details.