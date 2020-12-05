Cranbury reschedules tree lighting until Sunday

Due to the weather, the Cranbury Cub Scouts will do a flag ceremony and then light the Christmas tree at Memorial Park, Cranbury, on the rain date of Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

The Cranbury Fire Company is in contact with Santa, who has agreed to drive past and wave at the kids.

To limit exposure there will be no carols, Santa’s workshop, or meeting with Santa or speeches.

On Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m., the Cranbury Cub Scouts will do a flag ceremony and then light the menorah. The rain date is Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Everyone in attendance must social distance, wear masks, and wash hands prior and after.

An email alert will be sent out in the event of cancelation due to COVID restrictions or weather.