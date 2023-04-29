Princeton police blotter

A 24-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and obstructing the administration of law after he was involved in a car crash on Cherry Valley Road April 16. He was also found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was processed and turned over to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

A 65-year-old Princeton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking two items from a store on North Harrison Street April 14. He was processed and released.

Two credit cards were reported stolen from a purse belonging to an employee of a Nassau Street business April 13. Two unauthorized purchases were made with the credit cards before the victim canceled the credit cards.

Two men attempted to buy $854.45 worth of merchandise from a store on State Road, using fraudulent credit cards, on April 13. The cards were declined and the men left the store.

A 50-year-old Princeton man was charged with criminal trespass after police responded to a call about a man peeping into the windows of a Leigh Avenue home April 12. He was processed and released.

A 63-year-old Washington Crossing, Pa., man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Stockton Street April 11. He was processed and released.