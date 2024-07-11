You could be betting on the Memphis Grizzlies or rooting for other sports teams, the best Tennessee sports betting sites deliver excellent odds for major and niche sports events daily.

BetOnline is the number one Tennessee sportsbook overall, with an up to $1,000 welcome bonus, thousands of daily markets, and an excellent bet builder for a unique betting experience.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Tennessee sports betting. We listed the top 10 Tennessee sports betting sites with details on how to claim their best bonuses.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s start!

Best Tennessee Sports Betting Promos

BetOnline: Sign up for a new account and score a generous sports betting bonus of up to $1,000.

Bovada: Make your first deposit with crypto at Bovada and get a 75% match of up to $750.

EveryGame: Use the promo code CRYPTO1K when making your first deposit and activate your 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first crypto deposit.

SportsBetting.ag: When making your first deposit, use the promo code DOUBLEUP to double your deposit of up to $500.

BetWhale: Don’t forget to activate your welcome bonus of up to $1,250 by using the promo code WHALECOME as a new user of this online sportsbook.

Tennessee Sports Betting: What You Need to Know

Is sports betting legal in Tennessee? Yes, since 2019 Who can legally bet in Tennessee? Adults aged 21+ What online sportsbooks are available in Tennessee? BetOnline, Bovada, Everygame, Sportsbetting.ag, BetWhale What sports can I bet on in Tennessee? All pro sports like the NBA, NFL, and soccer. College sports are also allowed, but college player props are forbidden.

Best Tennessee Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

: Best overall Bovada : Thousands of daily markets

: Thousands of daily markets EveryGame : $1,000 welcome bonus

: $1,000 welcome bonus SportsBetting.ag : Top pick for live betting

: Top pick for live betting BetWhale : Fast payouts

: Fast payouts Wild.io : Top pick for crypto

: Top pick for crypto BetUS : Features various reload bonuses

: Features various reload bonuses MyBookie : Excellent eSports betting site

: Excellent eSports betting site BUSR : Amazing mobile app

: Amazing mobile app Xbet: User-friendly interface

Tennessee isn’t short of legal sports betting options, and each of our top picks has something unique for you. Keep reading for our mini reviews of the best Tennessee online sports betting sites.

1. BetOnline – Best Tennessee Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

$1,000 welcome bonus

Active for 20+ years

Lowered vig, boosted odds

Thousands of daily markets available

Excellent live betting interface

Cons:

Some payouts might take a bit longer

Design could be better

BetOnline 50% match first deposit bonus, up to $1,000 Bonus code: BET1000

Up and running since the early 2000s, BetOnline is the best TN sports betting site you can join right now.

Bovada covers 30+ sports and offers a wide range of markets. It also features a $1,000 first-deposit bonus and a range of risk-free bets, including special promos for NFL bets, live betting, and even odds boosts.

Live streaming is available for select matches, and payouts are nearly instant if using cryptocurrency – and no fees, too!

Bonuses and Promos 4.95/5 Security and Licensing 5/5 Features 4.85/5 Sports Coverage 5/5 Mobile App 4.95/5 Bet Types 5/5 Banking Options 4.7/5 Customer Service 4.95/5 Overall 4.95/5

Payment Methods: Bitcoin, Visa/Mastercard, bank transfers, Ethereum, Litecoin, & more

Bitcoin, Visa/Mastercard, bank transfers, Ethereum, Litecoin, & more Welcome Bonus: $1,000 first-deposit bonus

$1,000 first-deposit bonus Withdrawal Time: 1 hour – up to a few days

>> Get up to $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline

2. Bovada – Best Sports Betting App Tennessee for Market Variety

Pros:

Crypto payouts under 1 hour

$750 bonus with just 5x WR

Custom prop bets are available

Excellent live betting page

Offers various reload bonuses

Cons:

Sometimes posts late lines

Customer support could be better

Bovada 75% match welcome bonus up to $750 Crypto deposits only

The team behind Bovada has been active in the online gambling industry since the 1990s and still continues to be one of the leaders.

Boavda knows how to take care of its users, and it features a 75% match first deposit bonus worth up to $750 with super-low 5x wagering requirements for all newcomers.

Bonuses and Promos 4.7/5 Security and Licensing 5/5 Features 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.8/5 Mobile App 4.6/5 Bet Types 4.85/5 Banking Options 4.9/5 Customer Service 4.95/5 Overall 4.85/5

Payment Methods: Visa/Mastercard Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, etc.

Visa/Mastercard Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDT, etc. Welcome Bonus: 75% match up to $750

75% match up to $750 Withdrawal Time: Under 1 hour with crypto

>> Grab your $750 bonus at Bovada

3. EveryGame – Best Bonuses of all Sports Betting Sites in Tennessee

Pros:

$1,000 sports betting bonus

Dozens of bonuses for new & existing users

Hosts regular tournaments

About a dozen payment methods

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Some withdrawals might take longer

The homepage is a bit cluttered

Everygame 50% match crypto welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 Bonus code: CRYPTO1K

EveryGame might be a long-standing sportsbook, but it keeps up with the times and is one of the best online sportsbooks you can find today – especially when it comes to bonuses.

We were very impressed with the bonuses and promotions available for the users of EveryGame. Among their bonuses, we found a generous $1,000 sign-up offer, which you can activate with a bonus code CRYPTO1K.

Bonuses and Promos 4.8/5 Security and Licensing 5/5 Features 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.65/5 Mobile App 4.9/5 Bet Types 4.75/5 Banking Options 4.7 Customer Service 4.9/5 Overall 4.8/5

Payment Methods: Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, PayZ, Neosurf, and more

Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, PayZ, Neosurf, and more Welcome Bonus: $1,000 for crypto users

$1,000 for crypto users Withdrawal Time: 24 hours – 14 days

>> Enjoy the $1,000 first-deposit bonus at EveryGame

4. SportsBetting.ag – Best Live Betting Site in Tennessee

Pros:

Top-tier live wagering interface

$500 double-up welcome bonus

On-site live streams

15+ payment methods

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit for the bonus

Some payouts take a bit longer

Sportsbetting.ag Your first two deposits are doubled up to $500 each Promo code: DOUBLEUP

SportsBetting.ag is another longstanding sports betting site, dating back to the early 2000s. It’s our top pick for live betting.

This sports betting app offers a smooth, freshly-updated live betting interface, along with a dedicated risk-free bet for in-play betting and even live streaming options for some matches.

This online sportsbook supports over a dozen cryptocurrencies and doubles your first two deposits up to $500 each, bringing the welcome bonus up to $1,000.

Bonuses and Promos 4.7/5 Security and Licensing 4.8/5 Features 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.9/5 Mobile App 4.7/5 Bet Types 4.85/5 Banking Options 4.5/5 Customer Service 4.85/5 Overall 4.7/5

Payment Methods: Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Doge, Polygon, Visa/Mastercard/AMEX, and more

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Doge, Polygon, Visa/Mastercard/AMEX, and more Welcome Bonus: $1,000 over 2 deposits

$1,000 over 2 deposits Withdrawal Time: 24 hours – 5 days

>> Claim a $500 double-up bonus at SportsBetting.ag

5. BetWhale – Best Tennessee Sports Betting Site with Fast Payouts

Pros:

$1,250 welcome bonus

On-site live streams

User-friendly online sportsbook

24/7 customer support available

Covers over 20 sports

Cons:

Design could be better

Mobile experience is not the best

BetWhale 125% match first-deposit bonus worth up to $1,250 Use the promo code WHALECOME

BetWhale stands out for bonus hunters, offering up to $1,250 in sign-up bonus – all you have to do is to use the promo code WHALECOME, and the bonus is yours.

At this TN sports betting site, the banking process is as convenient and efficient as possible. Tennessee bettors can choose from a wide array of payment methods tailored to suit various preferences and needs – most of the payouts are processed very fast here.

Bonuses and Promos 4.95/5 Security and Licensing 4.85/5 Features 4.8/5 Sports Coverage 4.7/5 Mobile App 4.4/5 Bet Types 4.75/5 Banking Options 4.6 Customer Service 4.7/5 Overall 4.65/5

Payment Methods: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, Visa/Mastercard, PayPal

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, Visa/Mastercard, PayPal Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,250 welcome bonus

Up to $1,250 welcome bonus Withdrawal Time: 1 hour – several banking days

>> Grab up to $1,250 welcome bonus at BetWhale

History of Sports Betting in Tennessee

Tennessee received widespread media coverage when it recorded the best-ever debut in the country’s legal sports betting history in November 2020, when its first online sports betting sites and apps generated over $131,000,000 in handle.

It was a testament to Tennessee natives’ eagerness to try sports wagering after years spent in the gambling wilderness, though the fact that the launch came right in the middle of the NFL season had a lot to do with it.

The Tennessee Sports Gaming Act was first drawn up in May 2019, when the Sports Wagering Advisory Council announced that betting on sports would be legal in Tennessee. However, it wasn’t until November 2020 that the first legal sports betting operators launched – our top picks, such as BetOnline, offer users in TN some of the best bonuses and excellent betting odds.

The interesting thing about Tennessee’s sports betting history is that, unlike other jurisdictions, the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act only legalized online sports betting, which includes Daily Fantasy Sports and horse racing.

A state lottery is legal, too, in Tennessee, but the council was so concerned about gambling in general that brick-and-mortar sports betting operators are still prohibited here.

As it stands, this is where we’re at today. However, many commentators expect the Sports Wagering Advisory Council to acquiesce and, at some point in the near future, allow brick-and-mortar sportsbooks to accept bets.

Tennessee Sports Betting Laws and Regulations

Online sports betting is completely legal in Tennessee, which means you can sign up to Tennessee sports betting sites and bet on sports.

You must also be aged 21 or over.

You’re free to bet on all professional sports, including the NFL and the NHL, global sports like soccer and tennis, and college sports like college football. Niche sports like handball and volleyball are also legal.

As for college sports, it’s also worth mentioning that you can’t bet on in-state teams.

All bet types are legal, although you can’t bet on college sports player props. What’s more, as mentioned, brick-and-mortar sportsbook operators are prohibited from offering their services in Tennessee, where online-only betting is legal.

Mobile Sports Betting

Mobile sports betting is legal in Tennessee, and you can sign up for sports betting apps like BetOnline and Bovada.

Like any online sportsbook in Tennessee, you must only join sports betting apps that have a license to operate in the state.

In Person Tennessee Sports Betting

In person Tennessee sports betting (retail sports betting) isn’t legal, and there are no brick-and-mortar sportsbooks available as of yet. For now, Tennessee sports bettors can try online wagering at Tennessee sports betting apps and websites.

There are also no horse tracks in Tennessee, but if you’re into horse racing betting, check out these sportsbooks in New Jersey.

Tennessee Sports Betting Tax Laws

While many people who place bets at a Tennessee online sports betting site might not be lucky enough to make a profit over a year, some will. And those lucky ones will have to pay tax.

Tennessee sports bettors are subject to a yearly tax. And while there’s no state income tax rate, there is a 24% federal tax rate that is applied if you win more than $5,000 over the course of a tax year.

This is a cumulative amount, which is to say that if you bet online and win $500 one day and then $650 another day at a different Tennessee betting site, you will be subject to the 24% tax rate if your combined winnings surpass $5,000.

This tax rate is applied whether your earnings come from sports wagering, the Tennessee education lottery, or other forms of online wagering, such as slots and roulette.

Essentially, sports betting winnings are considered a form of income, which is why it’s important that you report all gambling winnings each year. The easiest way to do this is to fill out a W-2 G form, which your Tennessee sportsbook should send you if you cross a certain threshold in terms of winnings.

You should also report your online sports gambling winnings on your tax return (you can add it to the “other income” section). It’s never a good idea to not report your sports betting earnings because doing so is against the law.

See if the same tax laws apply to online casinos in Michigan and Colorado.

Pros and Cons of Using the Best Betting Sites Tennessee

Is Tennessee betting always lots of fun? Sometimes – but there are also one or two drawbacks, too:

Pros:

It’s Safe

Provided you join legal online sports betting sites that have a Tennessee sports betting license, you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you’ve joined a reputable sportsbook that’s secure, reliable, and which puts the customer first with its world class security measures.

It’s Flexible

Sports betting apps and websites let you bet at your own pace. You can log-in to your account 24/7, check the sports betting markets and place your bets whenever you want. What’s more, you can bet on your mobile device or on your desktop.

Lots of Great Bonuses

Sports betting apps and websites differ from in-person betting by virtue of the fact that they offer regular promos. These come in the form of welcome bonuses, reload bonuses and cash back bonuses.

There are also odds boosts and seasonal bonuses based around specific sports, and they all give you the chance to increase your bankroll.

Enticing Rewards Schemes

Many of the best Tennessee sportsbooks come with their very own rewards scheme. These are designed to reward your custom, and to that end you’ll be treated to discounts at hotels, exclusive offers, as well as additional perks like faster withdrawals and priority customer service.

Cons:

Disreputable Sports Betting Apps and Websites

The Tennessee sports betting market can offer you a few top-notch Tennessee sportsbooks that are fully-licensed and legal.

However, there will also be some offshore betting sites that might advertise their services, but which are actually illegal in Tennessee.

You’ll Get Taxed

Most sports bettors probably don’t give tax a second thought – but it can be a tad frustrating. If you manage to end up in good profit by the end of the year, you’ll have to hand over a percentage of your winnings to the IRS.

You Have to Bet Within State Lines

While you don’t have to be a Tennessee resident in order to bet at Tennessee sportsbooks, you do have to be within state lines anytime you place a bet.

If you’re planning a trip outside state lines and wouldn’t mind having a bet, you’ll need to switch sports betting websites temporarily.

How to Get Started at the Best Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites

Even if you’ve never bet on sports online before, signing up for Tennessee sports betting apps and websites is simple.

In fact, it can be done in just four steps, as our guide to registering at top pick BetOnline will show:

Step 1: Sign Up for a New Account

Visit the website of BetOnline

Locate and click the green ‘Join Now’ button

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Once you’ve clicked the button, you’ll be taken to a single-page form

Enter your email address and create a password

Enter all required details, including your zip code and phone

Step 3: Verify Your Account

The sports betting site will send you an email

Open the email and click the verification link

Log in to your new betting account

Step 4: Claim the Bonus & Start Betting Online

Enter the banking section of your new account

Make your first deposit of at least $55

Activate the welcome bonus

Start betting on your favorite sports

Most Popular Teams in TN to Bet On

We’ll keep you updated with the latest live odds on all the top sports teams in Tennessee that are available at the best sports betting apps and websites:

Tennessee Titans

Memphis Grizzlies

Nashville Predators

Nashville SC

Tennessee State Tigers

Other Types of Gambling in Tennessee

As we’ve seen, Tennessee is a bit more restrictive than other US states when it comes to what you can bet on. So, what are the exact rules for everything else besides sports wagers?

Horse Racing

There are no horse racing tracks in Tennessee, which means you won’t be able to go to a track and place a wager. You also won’t be able to bet on horses at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook (there are none of these either).

That said, there are still horse races held in Tennessee each year at the Lincoln County Fair – it’s just that you won’t be able to rock up and place a bet.

Are you outside of Tennessee but want to wager on horse racing? Check out our list of Iowa sportsbooks instead.

Online Casino Games

Unfortunately, you can’t bet on online casino games in Tennessee as of right now. This goes for the likes of slots, roulette, and video poker.

You also can’t play casino games at brick-and-mortar casinos, with the Tennessee betting laws stipulating that all forms of online gambling are prohibited.

An alternative is available in the form of sweepstake casinos, which technically let you play casino games but not for real money.

Find the best casino games in other states like Iowa and Pennsylvania online casinos.

Daily Fantasy Sports

Like sports betting in Tennessee, Daily Fantasy Sports is legal, even if some would claim that it isn’t a form of gambling at all.

It is, of course, officially classed as a form of gambling in the sports betting industry. Along with sports betting, it’s the only form of gambling – besides the Tennessee education lottery – that’s legal.

Poker

Because poker is a casino game, and because no forms of gambling are legal in Tennessee besides sports betting, you can’t legally play poker here.

This goes for both online poker and poker played at a brick-and-mortar casino – or even with friends at someone’s home for real money.

Tennessee Sports Betting – FAQs

Is Sports Betting Legal in Tennessee?

As per the Tennessee sports betting rules, sports betting is legal in Tennessee. However, you can only bet on sports online, with traditional brick-and-mortar sportsbooks still not allowed to operate in this state. You must also be aged 21 or over.

Can I Bet on Sports in Tennessee?

As long as you’re aged 21+, you can bet on sports in Tennessee if you bet online at a sports betting app or website. Just make sure that the betting site has a license that allows it to legally operate in Tennessee. For example, an app must have a mobile sports betting license.

Traditional sports betting in Tennessee (brick and mortar sportsbooks) is still prohibited.

Can I Bet on Live Sports in Tennessee?

Yes, there are many offshore betting sites like BetOnline and Bovada that allow users in Tennessee to place bets as the matches unfold.

You can bet on the moneyline, the spread and the totals in play, with some online sports betting websites offering live streaming capabilities.

Is Daily Fantasy Sports Legal in Tennessee?

Yes, Daily Fantasy Sports is legal in Tennessee. You must sign-up to a legit, Tennessee sports betting app or website, such as Bovada, but you can’t bet on DFS at brick and mortar sportsbooks.

What are the Best Tennessee Sports Betting Apps?

The best Tennessee sports betting apps and websites include BetOnline, which has been available to Tennessee sports bettors for over 20 years now, offers the best odds, and a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Some of the other excellent online bookies in TN include SportsBetting.ag, Bovada, EveryGame, and others.

What Sports Can You Bet on in Tennessee?

In Tennessee, you can bet on all the major and niche professional sports. These include popular American sports like the NBA and the NFL, as well as worldwide sports, such as tennis, soccer and golf.

College sports betting is also legal here, and you can choose from a wide range of betting markets, including parlays and futures bets.

Enjoy your favorite games while traveling to New Jersey with our guide to the best casinos in the state.

Do I Have to Live in Tennessee in order to Bet on Sports Here?

To place bets at a Tennessee sports betting app or website, you must be within state borders at the time. However, you don’t have to live in Tennessee to place a bet.

For example, if you’re visiting Tennessee and decide to bet on college football at a Tennessee betting site, you’ll be perfectly fine.

Do I Have to Pay Taxes on Sports Betting in Tennessee?

Yes, you have to pay taxes on sports betting in Tennessee. A 24% federal tax rate applies if you win more than $5,000 in a year, although there is no state tax.

If you gamble at all in Tennessee, you will be legally obligated to report it to the IRS, who count gambling as a form of income.

What is the Legal Age for Sports Betting in Pennsylvania?

As per Tennessee’s sports betting rules, the legal age for sports betting Tennessee is 21. This goes for all other forms of gambling; you may be asked to provide evidence of your age before signing up for a sports betting site.

How Long Will It Take to Receive My Winnings?

You’ll find that all the top sportsbooks in Tennessee offer swift and reliable payment methods. Payouts are generally completed within 48 hours but sometimes a lot sooner.

Naturally, payout times differ according to the specific banking option you choose, with some – such as debit cards and eWallets – paying faster than others.

Can I Win Real Money Betting on Sports?

You can win real money betting on sports in Tennessee. All you need to do is sign up to a betting site like BetOnline, enter a stake, and place a bet to be in with the chance of winning money.

Whether you win or lose will come down to various factors, and most sports bettors prefer to see sports betting as a bit of fun rather than a means of making solid long-term profits.

So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites Tennessee Has to Offer?

Betting on sports in Tennessee is widely available at 5 of the top-rated Tennessee sports betting apps and websites. We’ve reviewed each one, and they’re all legal, licensed, and safe to join.

BetOnline stands out as the best Tennessee sports betting site overall, with an excellent market variety and generous bonuses.

Whatever you decide to do, remember that Tennessee betting should always be fun, first and foremost. This is why we remind you to always gamble responsibly.

