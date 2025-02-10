New Jersey doesn’t get enough credit for its food scene, but that doesn’t matter, really; the locals know what’s up.

If tacos loaded with smoky al pastor, silky rigatoni with a kick of Calabrian chili, or a buttery steak sandwich sound good, NJ is the place to find them.

You’ll find global eats tucked into unassuming neighborhoods, farm-to-table restaurants where everything tastes like it was just picked, and, yes, diners that actually deserve the hype.

So, if you’re hungry for the real deal, you’re in the right place.

Let’s talk about the best restaurants in NJ and where to start.

Pancho’s Mexican Taqueria

Let’s start with Pancho’s Mexican Taqueria, a small but celebrated spot in Atlantic City that’s drawn attention from food lovers and even chefs like David Chang.

The magic starts with fresh, hand-pressed tortillas made on the spot and continues with an impressive lineup of meats, including tender lengua (beef tongue), smoky al pastor with pineapple, and suadero brisket.

The space is tight, the cooler hums with Jarritos, and the grill is always buzzing, just what you’d expect from a taqueria.

Beyond tacos, dishes like enchiladas drenched in mole and thick, hearty sopes round out the menu.

Pancho’s is a reason people come back to Atlantic City. And that’s why it made it first on our list and consistently ranks among the best restaurants in New Jersey.

Where: 2303 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The River Palm Terrace

The River Palm Terrace has been holding it down in Edgewater for over 40 years; eat here, and it will all make sense.

This place is a steakhouse through and through, with a reputation built on serving some of the best cuts of beef you’ll find anywhere.

The steaks are aged in-house, hand-cut daily, and cooked to perfection—no shortcuts here.

But don’t sleep on their lunch menu. The steak sandwich is nothing short of incredible, piled high with tender, flavorful beef.

And if you spot the French onion burger as a special, consider it non-negotiable—grab it while you can.

Sure, the beef here is something to write home about, but the seafood here is just as impressive, and if you’re into sushi, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the quality.

Whether you’re stopping in for a weekday lunch or a celebratory dinner, The River Palm Terrace brings the kind of consistency that’s rare to find these days.

Where: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Razza Pizza Artigianale

If you’re talking about New Jersey restaurants, Razza in Jersey City has to be part of the conversation.

Dan Richer opened this pizzeria in 2012 with one mission: to make every ingredient count.

Richer stayed true to his mission, and the sourdough crust makes me believe so—it’s airy, charred just right, and made with a yeast culture they’ve been perfecting for years.

The toppings range from the simple (fresh mozzarella and canned tomatoes) to combinations you didn’t know you needed, like squash with chile paste or raclette with fingerling potatoes.

But here’s the thing: the bread and butter are just as much of a draw as the pizza.

Yes, order bread before pizza—it’s that good. They even source their flour locally from Clifton.

Add in a tight, seasonal menu and a cozy vibe, and it’s no wonder Razza has racked up accolades like “Best Pizza in North America.”

Where: 275-277 Grove Street. Jersey City, NJ 07302

Corto

Corto, in Jersey City’s Heights neighborhood, might just serve the best food in New Jersey.

Owners Drew Buzzio, Marc Magliozzi, and Chef Matthew Moschella opened the place in 2018 with a focus on seasonal, home-style Italian cooking, and it honestly feels like a well-kept secret.

The vibe is cozy, the menu changes often, and everything they put on the table feels thoughtful and intentional.

My top recommendation is the rigatoni, which comes in a tomato sauce with pancetta and a kick of Calabrian chili.

That said, it’s not the only thing worth ordering.

There’s the roasted carrot salad with anchovy-laced Caesar dressing, the mushroom-laden strozzapreti, and even a stuffed fluke fillet, which is amazing, by the way.

They’ve even been known to barbecue lamb shanks out back on the patio—it’s that kind of place.

Where: 507 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Zeppoli

Zeppoli feels like sitting down for a meal at someone’s home—if that someone happened to be a chef who’s perfected the art of Sicilian cooking.

This small, 35-seat BYOB in Collingswood has been quietly making some of the best Italian food in New Jersey since 2011, and it’s the kind that keeps you coming back, trust me.

The menu changes with the seasons, but certain dishes stand out no matter when you go.

One of those dishes is their spaghetti with clams––simple, yet amazing.

And if the slow-cooked rabbit is available, order it. It’s rich, comforting, and made for sharing.

Even a starter like the panzanella somehow feels elevated, with Sicilian anchovies that take it up a notch.

Finish things off with the zeppoli, warm and crisp with a dusting of cinnamon sugar, and I can bet you’ll come back here just for that.

Where: 618 Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Ada’s Latin Flavor

Ada’s Latin Flavor is what happens when two culinary worlds meet and create something truly special.

Ethiopian immigrant Adanech (Ada) Asghedom took over a Dominican restaurant at the Jersey Shore and didn’t just keep the menu—she expanded it.

The result is a unique spot where you can order mofongo and pastelon alongside doro wat and injera.

The mix of Latin and Ethiopian dishes feels seamless, so it has naturally gained love from locals and out-of-towners.

Start with the empanadas, crisp and golden, served with Ada’s house-made sauce.

Then you’ve got the pollo guisado (Dominican chicken stew), which is rich and satisfying, while the vegan empanadas or vegetable platters with spiced lentils, collard greens, and stewed potatoes bring bold Ethiopian flavors to the table.

And don’t forget the plantains—whether sweet maduros or savory tostones, they’re a must.

Ada’s Latin Flavor shows why restaurants in New Jersey are so exciting right now. So, you should come and check it out for yourself; I doubt you’ll regret it.

Where: 279 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Cravin Thai

Places to eat in New Jersey sometimes come with surprises, and Cravin Thai in Hamburg is one of them.

Opened by Ed Reinle in 2011, this spot brought Thai flavors to Sussex County when options were slim.

Reinle, a food industry veteran, keeps the atmosphere personal and unpretentious—you might even catch him chatting with guests or mixing drinks in the lounge.

And since we’re talking about this Thai joint on our list, you can already guess the food hits all the right notes.

The drunken noodles bring a perfect balance of heat and seasoning, while the golden curry puffs are impossible to share with their flaky pastry and spiced filling.

Oh, and if you’re sticking around after dinner, check out the “Thai One On Lounge,” where playful cocktails nod to Thai flavors, but they don’t overdo it.

If one thing’s for sure, Cravin Thai is a great example of how thoughtful cooking can make a restaurant a neighborhood favorite. Current and aspiring restaurant owners should take note.

Where: 4 Main St, Hamburg, NJ 07419

Heirloom Kitchen

Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge is a fitting way to end this list.

During the week, it’s a cooking school where students learn the craft of the kitchen.

On weekends, it transforms into a supper club, offering a four-course prix fixe menu crafted by James Beard-nominated Chef David Viana.

As I’m sure you can expect, the vibe is intimate, and the food is thoughtful and creative.

And while the menu changes with the seasons, every detail is deliberate.

Garlic potato rolls with scampi butter are a solid first pick, and they set the tone for dishes like lobster gnudi in saffron foam or short rib with apple marmalade and a General Tso’ s-inspired glaze.

The desserts don’t disappoint either—warm, sticky toffee pudding and chocolate pudding cake are always winners.

Where: 3853 County Rd 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Ready for Some of the Best Food in New Jersey?

If you’re still here, you already know New Jersey has something special going on.

Ultimately, the places on this list are there for a reason: they’re where locals go, where the food doesn’t miss, and where you’ll definitely want to return.

So, there’s no need to overthink it—just pick a spot and enjoy.