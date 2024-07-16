Let’s be real: the daily grind of long-term relationships can wear you down, yet meaningful intimacy is crucial for relationship bliss. If you’re feeling stuck in a rut and adding more foreplay just isn’t doing the trick, perhaps it’s time to explore the world of top-tier swinger apps.

Whether you’re contemplating delving into threesomes or embracing full swaps, venturing into new territory can inject a much-needed spark into years spent with the same partner.

If this resonates with you, don’t stop now. I’m about to reveal the cream of the crop, the top 15 swinger apps of the year. Who knows where this journey could take you…

First Look – Top Swinger Apps

SwapFinder – Best swinger site overall

AdultFriendFinder – Very open-minded community

SwingLifeStyle – Best for in-person meet ups

Swingers Date Club (SDC) – Top site for beginners

Ashley Madison – Discreet site for casual encounters

Seeking – Swing with hot, rich couples

ALT – Site for alternative lifestyles

OutPersonals – Best gay swinger site

Kasidie – Top site to find swinger’s parties

GetItOn – Great for the LGBTQ+ community

Best Swinger Sites and Apps, Rated and Reviewed

Excited to see what’s out there? Let’s get started.

1. SwapFinder – Best Swinger Site Overall

Pros

Works like Facebook

Find ongoing connections with swinger couples

User-friendly interface

Good for threesomes, full swaps, and orgies

Cons

Web-only, no app

Fairly pricey

Price

$30 for one month

$60 for three months

$180 for 12 months

SwapFinder stands out as one of the most user-friendly platforms, which makes it ideal for those just dipping their toes into swinging.

Operating just like Facebook, you can share images on your feed, hoping to attract like-minded friends and couples seeking similar experiences. With a whopping 40 million members, finding potential partners should be a breeze.

Whether your interests lie in group encounters, threesomes, full swaps, or even BDSM, simply express your preferences and let others know what you’re into. Everyone here shares the same goal, so there’s no need to hold back.

Remember, communication is paramount with swinging, so if you’re new to this, don’t hesitate to say it’s your first time. You’ll find others who are happy to guide you through the process, which will definitely make you want more.

Top swinger apps: Check out SwapFinder

2. AdultFriendFinder – Perfect for the Swing Lifestyle

Pros

Great site for full swaps

Lots of kinks and fetishes

Wide age range

Offers both hookups and mutually beneficial arrangements

Cons

Mostly private arrangements; no parties

Not just for swinging

Price

$39.95 for one month

$80.85 for three months

AdultFriendFinder earns its spot as one of my top choices in the swingers app category for a reason. It’s brimming with open-minded individuals, including numerous couples seeking enjoyable experiences.

Renowned for its hookup culture, this dating site caters to couples in pursuit of both hard and soft swaps. Whether you’re seeking threesomes, full partner exchanges, or the thrill of orgies, rest assured, you’ll find it all here.

For newcomers seeking a gentle initiation, delve into the resource section for informative reads on what to anticipate. You can also indulge in couples cams and join flirty video chats to ease your way into the swing of things.

Best swinger apps: Sign up for AdultFriendFinder

3. SwingLifeStyle – Find Local Swingers to Meet Up With

Pros

Hosts organized parties and events

Offers swingers holidays

Allows searching by kink

Affordable pricing

Cons

Limited free features

Smaller user base

Price

$14.95 for one month

$49.98 for six months

$69.96 for 12 months

$149.95 for a lifetime membership

SwingLifeStyle stands as one of the longstanding swinger sites, boasting extensive knowledge of the lifestyle’s ins and outs. As a result, you’ll discover ample organized parties and events, along with opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals for private encounters.

Additionally, you can embark on sexually charged swinger holidays, whether in Florida or more exotic locales.

The site’s robust search function enables you to find swingers in your area, explore swingers clubs and parties near you, and immerse yourself in a community of like-minded people.

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

While the user base may be smaller, with 16 million swingers on the site, you should have no problem finding people to play with.

Find people to swing with on SwingLifeStyle

4. Swingers Date Club (SDC) – Swinger Sites for Beginners

Pros

7-day free trial available

Provides access to swinger parties

Lots of resources on swinging

Suitable for both newbies and experienced swingers

Cons

No free features after the trial period

Website could benefit from a refresh

Price

$24.95 for one month

$50 for three months

For those seeking swinger parties, this swingers club is the ultimate destination. It hosts an array of private, public, and invite-only events for its members, often set in spectacular locations.

Beyond events, the site also serves as a hub for connecting with other couples, making it a comprehensive platform for all things swinging.

With a plethora of advanced search features, finding compatible couples is made effortless.

Whether you’re interested in voyeurism, hard play, soft play, or any specific type of experience, a quick search will yield matching swingers.

If you’re new to the lifestyle and on the hunt for swinger clubs, look no further—this is definitely the one for you.

Best swinger apps: Find a swingers party on SDC

5. Ashley Madison – Discreet Swinger Site for Casual Encounters

Pros

Ensures discretion and security

Profile pictures are blurred for added privacy

Boasts a sizable community of swingers

Operates on a pay-per-message basis

Cons

Not just for swinging

Free for women, but couples must pay

Price

$49 for 100 credits

$149 for 500 credits

$249 for 1,000 credits

Despite its association with extramarital affairs, Ashley Madison serves as an excellent platform for swingers.

Given that many users seek additional excitement outside their marriages, you’ll encounter numerous couples eager to explore the swinger lifestyle.

Thanks to its strong reputation for discretion, the platform naturally attracts those interested in this kink.

You can discreetly download the app and conceal it, ensuring privacy even when your children are around for tea. Blurring your photos adds an extra layer of security. However, if someone does happen to discover your activities, they might just share your interests… just saying.

Top swinger sites: Find a couple to play with on Ashley Madison

6. Seeking – Enjoy The Swing Lifestyle With Hot, Rich Couples

Pros

Strong security and discretion

Background checks for added safety

Video chat capabilities

Boasts a large swinger community

Cons

Lacks matchmaking functionality

Expensive

Price

Premium: $109.99 per month

Diamond: $289.99 per month

For those seeking upscale party experiences with affluent couples, Seeking is a platform worth exploring. While not everyone on the site is necessarily into swinging, you’ll encounter numerous wealthy couples who are.

Given the site’s focus on catering to the well-off, it boasts impressive security features, including the option for background checks. Undergoing this process not only verifies your identity but also showcases your trustworthiness to potential partners.

As trust plays a crucial role in the swinger lifestyle, this is well worth investing in for some extra brownie points and, potentially, enhanced opportunities for intimate encounters.

Top swinger sites: Find hot, wealthy couples on Seeking

7. ALT – Swinger Dating Site for Alternative Lifestyles

Pros

Very open-minded community

Caters to swinging, BDSM, bondage, and various kinks

Extensive search function

Live cams for added excitement

Cons

Not exclusively dedicated to swinging

The sign-up process is lengthy

Price

Silver membership: $19.95 per month

Gold membership: $29.95 per month

If you and your partner are seeking adventure, Alt.com might just be the ideal platform for you. Tailored for those interested in swinging, BDSM, bondage, and a spectrum of kinks and fetishes, this alternative dating site offers an array of possibilities.

The site is best suited for more experienced swingers, so if you’re new to the scene, it might be worthwhile keeping the site in mind for once you’ve gained some full swap experience.

With its robust search function, the site makes it easy to find both compatible partners and the kinks you’re into, and there are also a stack of live cams that can help get you in the mood.

Now, that’s the kind of site that makes me tingle….

Best swinger sites: Enjoy full swaps and plenty of kinks on Alt.com

8. OutPersonals – Best Gay Swinger Site

Pros

Affordable

Robust search function

Offers video chat capabilities

Includes live webcams for added excitement

Cons

Not exclusively tailored to swinging

Boasts fewer users compared to some swinger sites

Price

Free basic account

Gold membership: $29.96 per month

For the gay peeps amongst you, I haven’t missed you out. In fact, I’ve found a pretty awesome site for you to connect with new ‘friends’ for swinging adventures.

OutPersonals caters to plenty of gay folks looking for partner swaps and swinger parties. You’ll find a stack of like-minded people here looking for those who want full swaps, threesomes, or other forms of consensual sexual encounters.

With its “anything goes” attitude, you should find it welcoming, no matter what your desires are.

Swinger apps: Visit OutPersonals and find someone to swing with

9. Kasidie – Top Site to Find Swingers Parties Near You

Pros

Get access to swinger parties, events, and swinger holidays

Join secret communities

Wide variety of kinks and fetishes catered to

Large user base

Cons

Need for travel to attend events and parties

Not great for private hookups outside of events

Price

$19.95 per month

$45 for three months

If you’re all about keeping your swing lifestyle centered around the party scene, look no further than Kasidie.

This app serves as your ultimate ticket to exclusive swinger events, parties, and holidays—you know, the ones you’ve only seen in movies. Wondering how to get in on the action? Well, this app holds the key.

In addition to listing a plethora of enticing events, Kasidie also offers access to a myriad of secret communities and private groups, each catering to a diverse range of kinks and fetishes.

Getting flirty with local swingers in these groups could lead to some seriously steamy encounters when you meet up at an event.

Top swinger apps: Enjoy the swinger party scene with Kasidie

10. GetItOn – Great Swinger App for the LGBTQ+ Community

Pros

Abundance of LGBTQ+ users

Effective matching system

Offers live cams

Features a mobile app for on-the-go access

Cons

Most features require payment

Some profiles may be incomplete

Price

$29.95 per month

GetItOn boasts a thriving community of swingers, inclusive of a diverse range of members, including many from the LGBTQ+ community.

While the site welcomes everyone, it’s an open playground where anything goes. Consequently, you’ll encounter numerous couples seeking full swaps, threesomes, and group sex adventures.

In addition to its stellar matching system, this swinger app offers explicit live cams that are sure to ignite the flames of passion or at least get you in the mood to connect with other swingers in your area.

Check out GetItOn, one of the best swinger dating sites for LGBTQ

11. PURE – Best Swinger App for Full Swaps and Extreme Kinks

Pros

Excellent for connecting with couples

Offers a wide variety of kinks and fetishes

Ensures high levels of discretion

Provides anonymous chat features

Cons

More options available in larger towns/cities

Presence of fake or inactive accounts

Price

$29.99 per month

Much like the other sites in this review, Pure prides itself on promoting a culture of “shameless dating.” Here, there’s no need to conceal your kinks, fetishes, or fantasies—they’re celebrated and embraced wholeheartedly.

This makes Pure an ideal platform for individuals deeply involved in swinging, BDSM, and other unconventional desires that may not conform to mainstream norms.

Whether you’re seeking like-minded individuals or adventurous couples, Pure offers a platform where you can explore your deepest desires without inhibition.

Check out PURE for shameless swinger dating

12. Reddit SwingersR4R – Totally Free Swinger Dating Sites

Pros

Completely free of charge

User-friendly interface

Abundance of chat threads available

Allows posting and responding to personals ads

Cons

Chat threads can be somewhat confusing to navigate

You won’t always find a couple to have sex with

Price

Free

While paying for a dating app may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there are free alternatives available for finding swinging partners.

At the top of my list of free swinger sites is Reddit. Although it operates slightly differently from other platforms in my review, it won’t take long to get the hang of it.

To get started, simply search for “Swingers R4R” to access the appropriate Subreddit and connect with fellow swingers in your area. From there, you can either post your own personals ad or respond to others’.

It’s a straightforward process, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the sheer number of swingers active on the platform.

Free swinger dating sites: Check out Reddit Swingers R4R

13. FetLife – Alternative Site for BDSM and Swinging

Pros

Free or low-cost membership options

Boasts a large and diverse user base

Features XXX videos for added excitement

Provides a vast array of kinks and fetishes

Cons

Not just for swingers

Website is a bit dated

Price

Free basic account

$5 per month for a premium account

Fetlife, like Alt.com, is a popular platform for those interested in exploring kinks and fetishes. It’s not a site for the faint-hearted, but then again, neither is swinging.

As well as offering plenty of people to hook up with, Fetlife hosts numerous swinger events where you can hit the dance floor and flaunt your moves before things heat up.

Just a word of warning: This site caters to an alternative audience—those interested in more adventurous swinging experiences like BDSM, dominatrix play, and orgies.

If you’re looking for a vanilla swap, you need to try out a site like SDC.

Swinger apps: Enjoy extreme kinks and swinging on Fetlife

14. Tryst – Find Swinging FWBs

Pros

Free to use

Facilitates friends-with-benefits arrangements

Uses geolocation matching

Provides notifications when people express interest in you

Cons

Not exclusively for swingers

Has fewer users compared to some swing sites

Price

Free

For those prioritizing safety in their sexual encounters and seeking regular friends-with-benefits-type swing arrangements with singles or couples, Tryst may be the ideal website.

While Tryst caters to various adult sexual activities, it has garnered a favorable reputation for connecting individuals interested in swinging.

With its geolocation matching feature, you can narrow your search down to within a 10km radius of your location, eliminating the need for extensive travel to indulge in a night of fun.

Free swinger sites: Sign up for Tryst

15. Tinder – Top Hookup App for Swinging

Pros

User-friendly interface

Abundance of swingers

Boasts 60 million users

Find threesomes, full swaps, and friends with benefits

Cons

Primarily a general hookup app

Some fake profiles

Price

Free to use

Premium membership ranges from $9.99 to $39.99

You’re likely familiar with Tinder and its swipe-right, swipe-left matching system, but did you know it’s also a hotspot for finding other swingers?

It’s not just for the younger crowd, either. With its vast user base spanning various age groups, Tinder offers a diverse range of potential matches.

Whether you’re seeking a threesome or a full partner swap, this app presents a promising opportunity for a steamy night of passion. Who knew?

Best swinger app: Check out Tinder

Tips for Using Swinger Sites

If you’re dipping your toes into the swinging scene for the first time or simply curious about exploring it, there are a few things to remember. Check out my tips below so you’re ready to get started.

Respect is paramount in the swinging community. While the lifestyle may embrace openness, consent is still essential. Always communicate with your playmates to understand their boundaries, and be clear about your own. Hygiene matters. Before any intimate encounter, ensure you’re clean and fresh. A little effort in this department can go a long way toward ensuring a pleasant experience for everyone involved. In a full swap scenario, remember to prioritize your partner’s feelings. Avoid leaving them alone for extended periods and focus on mutual enjoyment. Remember, swinging is about respect and honoring each other’s boundaries.

Avoid comparisons during playtime. Each individual brings their own unique preferences and body types to the experience. Embrace the diversity and focus on enjoying the moment without judgment. Effective communication is the cornerstone of successful swinging. Discuss what you enjoyed and what you might do differently next time.

Swing Lifestyle FAQs

If you’ve still got questions about the swinging lifestyle, take a look at my FAQs.

Do Lots of Married Couples Swing?

Yes, lots of married couples do swing. It’s sometimes hard to determine exactly how many people swing, as not everyone who does it openly talks about it. It’s thought that up to 10% of married couples swing, though.

What’s the Best Swinger Site for Newbies?

The best swinger site for newbies is SDC. This swinging site has stacks of parties and swinger clubs on offer, making it perfect for people new to the swinger scene.

Which Is the Best Swinger App Right Now?

The best swinger app right now is SwapFinder. It’s very user-friendly and operates just like Facebook. With 40 million users, you should find it easy to find couples to play with.

Why Do Couples Choose to Swing?

Couples choose to swing for various reasons, but here are some of the most common ones:

To add excitement to their sex life

Exploring taboo fantasies

Monogamy isn’t suited for everyone

You can enjoy multiple partners without the guilt of cheating

Most people who swing enjoy the thrill of the secrecy

Swinging offers enjoyment and fun opportunities.

Best Swinger Apps This Year – Final Thoughts

I hope I’ve sparked your curiosity with the top swinger apps of the year.

Whether you give SwapFinder, SDC, or AdultFriendFinder a whirl, I assure you, you’ll have a blast, and you’ll ignite some serious excitement in your sex life.

Just remember to heed the tips I’ve provided and keep the communication flowing.

Now, go and indulge in some well-deserved enjoyment!

