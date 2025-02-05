Our reporter, Anthony is on the road again, this time exploring Madison Square Garden in New York City and all that it has to offer.

It’s one thing to watch a game or concert on TV, but standing in an iconic place like Dodger Stadium is something else. After my trip to Los Angeles, I decided I’d start checking out similar spots whenever I travel.

Back in New Jersey, MetLife Stadium seemed like the obvious next choice, but I figured since New York was just a quick train ride away, why not go to Madison Square Garden instead?

I wasn’t looking for a packed event, though. I wanted to experience the place when it wasn’t chaotic and crowded. Turns out, you can book a tour, so I did. Here’s how it went.

How to Get to the Madison Square Garden in New York

Getting to Madison Square Garden is surprisingly easy, even for a Jersey girl navigating the wilds of Manhattan. I hopped on the PATH train from Hoboken and emerged right into the heart of the action at Penn Station.

From there, it was a quick escalator ride up to the main entrance of the Garden. It only took around 30 minutes for me to get there. But in case you’re also coming from NJ, here’s a more detailed guide on how you can get there.

By Train

One of the fastest and most convenient ways to travel from New Jersey to Madison Square Garden is by train. You can take the New Jersey Transit train from Newark Penn Station to New York Penn Station, which is just a short walk from MSG. The journey typically takes around 20 minutes, and trains run frequently throughout the day. Once you arrive at New York Penn Station, it’s a brief walk to Madison Square Garden.

By Bus

Another option is to take a bus from New Jersey to New York City. NJ Transit buses, such as the 108 bus, run from Newark Penn Station to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. From there, you can take the subway or a short taxi ride to Madison Square Garden. The bus journey takes approximately 51 minutes, but it’s a cost-effective option.

By Car

If you prefer driving, you can take I-95 North from New Jersey to New York City. The drive is about 15 miles and takes around 15-20 minutes, depending on traffic. Once you reach New York City, you can find parking near Madison Square Garden or use a ride-sharing service to get to the venue.

By Taxi or Ride-Sharing Service

For a more direct route, you can take a taxi or use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft from New Jersey to Madison Square Garden. The taxi ride takes about 15 minutes and costs around $55-$70. Ride-sharing services offer a similar travel time and cost, with the convenience of booking through an app.

Exploring the Garden With a Guided Tour & How It Went

To truly delve into the heart of Madison Square Garden, I booked myself on the “Madison Square Garden Tour Experience.” At $46 a pop (thanks, Ticketmaster!), it wasn’t exactly budget-friendly, but hey, sometimes you gotta splurge for a unique experience, right? Besides, I figured it was worth it to unlock the secrets of this legendary arena.

Our tour guide, a charismatic guy (who, I swear, had a story for every square inch of that place), led us through a maze of hallways, VIP lounges, and hidden corners I never would have found on my own.

The tour started with a bunch of reminders or the dos and don’ts, like no wandering around on your own. After that, we started walking as the guide talked about the most historic sports events that had taken place in the arena. We then went upstairs to the concourse, where merchandise and concession stands were.

There were also photos of iconic Madison Square Garden moments and memorabilia displayed around. The first half of the tour was mostly spent there, as they also showed us a video on the history of the place. Eventually, we were led into the Lexus Madison Suits, and the guide talked about all the popular celebrities and athletes who stayed there, including Paul McCartney and Mark Messier of the New York Rangers.

Lots of iconic names were mentioned, but eventually, we got out and finally entered the world-famous arena. The vastness of the space was overwhelming, with rows upon rows of empty seats stretching out before me. I could almost feel the energy of the thousands of fans who had cheered and celebrated within those walls.

We stayed there for a few minutes, with the guide talking about the arena’s features. The whole time, I was just wondering about the amount of work it took to build the place.

The tour also took us to the Knicks and Rangers locker rooms, where we got a peek into the pre-game rituals and preparations of these iconic teams. We saw the jerseys hanging in the lockers, each one personalized with a player’s name and number.

We peered into the showers and training rooms, imagining the athletes strategizing, celebrating victories, and maybe even shedding a few tears after a tough loss.

The tour ended at the Chase Bridge, which I found perfect because it’s the place in the building that gives a unique view of the arena’s iconic concave ceiling.

What You Can Eat at Madison Square Garden

After the tour, we made our way back to the concourse to snap a few more pictures. Since there wasn’t an event happening at the time, many of the concession stands were closed. But if you’re lucky enough to catch a concert or sports game, you’ll find some pretty solid options.

They’ve got places like Carnegie Deli, Kobeyaki, Avenue Cantina, and Lavo. Yes, Lavo! It’s pretty wild that you can dine there, considering how hard it is to get a reservation at the NYC location. I’m sure there are other spots too, but I wasn’t actively on the hunt for food.

I’d read some reviews before the tour, and as always, the food inside can be on the pricier side. My advice? Come early and check out some places outside the arena. I passed a bunch of options, and before the tour, I stopped by New York Pizza Suprema for a slice of their award-winning NYC Round Cheese pizza ($4).

Things to Know Before Heading to Madison Square Garden

If you’re planning to visit Madison Square Garden soon, these tips will help you have a more enjoyable time there:

Book the Tour in Advance

The guided tour is popular and can sell out, so it’s worth securing your spot ahead of time. Tickets are available online, and they occasionally offer discounts for early bookings.

Arrive Early for Events

If you’re attending a game or concert, arrive at least an hour early. It’ll give you time to explore the concourse, grab some food, and avoid the last-minute rush.

Travel Light

Madison Square Garden has strict rules about prohibited items, so avoid bringing large bags or any restricted items like outside food, beverages, or professional camera equipment.

Know Where You’re Sitting

MSG has different sections and levels. If you’re on the Chase Bridge or upper levels, be prepared for a higher vantage point but a great view of the concave ceiling.

Madison Square Garden is Truly a New York Icon

I’d say the Madison Square Garden tour is worth the price if you’re interested in its rich history or if you’re a fan of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. I loved seeing the arena empty and exploring the locker rooms was also a memorable experience.

However, if you’re not keen on the tour, you can always grab tickets for a live sports event or concert. You’ll get a chance to see a lot of the arena, plus enjoy the food at the concourse. Just keep in mind that you might be paying a premium for things like burgers, tacos, and sandwiches.

Madison Square Garden NYC – FAQs

How Can I Purchase Tickets for Events at Madison Square Garden?

Event tickets for Madison Square Garden are typically available at Ticketmaster, the Madison Square Garden Box Office, or authorized ticket resellers. You can reach the Box Office at 1-800-515-2171.

Are There Any Age Restrictions for Events at Madison Square Garden?

Age restrictions vary depending on the event. Be sure to check the specific event details for information on age limits and requirements. Some events may be all-ages, while others may have age restrictions due to content or licensing regulations.

What Things Are Prohibited to Bring to Madison Square Garden?

Madison Square Garden has a strict policy on items to ensure the safety and security of all visitors. Small cameras, including phone cameras, are permitted, but professional video recording equipment is not.

Outside alcohol is not permitted, and similarly, food and beverages from outside are banned. This includes water bottles, soda cans, and beer bottles.

For safety reasons, glass containers, cans, and aluminum bottles are also prohibited. Additionally, signs and banners are only allowed with prior approval from Madison Square Garden.

Is Madison Square Garden Accessible for People With Disabilities?

Yes, Madison Square Garden is accessible to people with disabilities, offering accessible seating, restrooms, and entrances. Detailed information about this can be found on the official website or by contacting customer service.