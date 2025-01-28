Our travel reporter Anthony is back on the road, this time exploring the beautiful beaches of South Carolina.

There’s something about the mix of salty air, rolling waves, and warm sand beneath my feet that instantly puts me in a state of bliss.

I’ll admit, when I first thought of South Carolina, my mind usually went straight to Charleston’s cobblestone streets or the Blue Ridge Mountains’ many trails.

But this trip was all about me taking a trip out to the Palmetto State’s coastline and soaking up the sun.

Beaches I Hit During My Time in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach – Best for families and entertainment

– Best for families and entertainment Folly Beach – Ideal for laid-back vibes and surfing

– Ideal for laid-back vibes and surfing Hilton Head Island – Recommended for upscale relaxation

– Recommended for upscale relaxation Hunting Island – Best for nature lovers

Beach Adventure: My 4-Day Coastal Escape

As I was putting together my itinerary for this South Carolina beach trip, I found myself giddy with visions of soft sandy shores, rolling waves, and seafood feasts. With so many coastal gems to consider, narrowing it down to actual “must-visit” spots was not easy.

Did I want the excitement of Myrtle Beach? The boho charm of Folly? The pristine beauty of Hunting Island? The answer wound up being all of the above… and then some.

To make the most of my beach-hopping adventure, I booked a mix of accommodations — a bustling oceanfront resort, a more laid-back Airbnb, and even a rustic beachside cabin.

My packing list included swimsuits and sandals, of course, but also hiking shoes, a stack of beach-friendly books I’ve been putting off for too long, and enough sunscreen to survive the South Carolina sun.

With my route planned, playlists assembled, and a cooler packed with road-trip snacks, I hit the coastal highways with one goal in mind: to experience the best oceanfront beaches in South Carolina.

Day 1: Strolling Down Myrtle Beach

For my first night, I checked into the Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort and Spa at Grand Dunes. This lively oceanfront resort offers all the bells and whistles — beachfront access, a lively pool scene, and even a spa I planned to visit should I have the time to squeeze it in.

My room’s balcony offered front-row seats to the Atlantic, and I wasted no time kicking off my sandals and stepping onto the sand.

Myrtle Beach is packed with families building sandcastles, vendors peddling goods like brilliantly-colored floaties, and the constant soundtrack of boardwalk games and roller coasters in the distance.

I strolled down the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, indulging in a classic funnel cake and stopping to watch street performers juggle, dance, and sing.

The highlight of the evening was riding the SkyWheel — a nearly two-hundred-foot-tall Ferris wheel that takes passengers high above the coastline. I bought my ticket and hopped aboard just as the sun began to set, washing the beach in hues of pink and gold.

I worried that my trip might have peaked too early and that it was all downhill from there. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but watching the sunset glint and glitter of the rolling waves was an image I’ll carry with me always.

For dinner, I headed to Pier 14, an oceanfront spot famous for its fried shrimp and hush puppies. With the sound of waves crashing underneath and a salty breeze in the air, it was a perfect way to wrap up my first day.

Back at the resort, I lounged poolside with a blueberry margarita, soaking in the lively nighttime atmosphere of Myrtle Beach after dark, before heading to bed.

Day 2: Surfing at Folly Beach

After the lively scene in Myrtle, I was ready for something a little slower.

I booked a stay at a cozy beachfront Airbnb — a charming little cottage with a hammock strung between two palm trees (I’m not even kidding) and a back porch that opened straight onto the sand. The vibe at Folly Beach was unmistakably relaxed.

Along the beach, surfers could be seen waxing their boards, people cycling barefoot, and locals sipping coffee outside their colorful beach houses.

I signed up for a morning surf lesson with Isla Surf School, and while I wasn’t exactly a natural, I did manage to catch a few gentle waves (and wipe out spectacularly a few times, too).

The best part? The post-surf glow that only comes from spending hours in the ocean.

Lunch was at the Lost Dog Cafe, a local favorite, where I demolished a plate of shrimp and grits while listening to the easy chatter of locals. The afternoon called for nothing more than sunbathing and walking along the beach to see the distant Morris Island Lighthouse, standing tall against the crashing waves.

As the sun began to set, I grabbed a cold beer from a beachfront bar and sank my toes into the sand at The Washout, watching surfers catch the last waves of the day. This was Folly Beach. Chill, unhurried, and exactly what I needed.

Day 3: Chilling at the Hilton Head Island

For a bit of indulgence, I headed to the tranquil beauty of Hilton Head and checked into the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa, an upscale oceanfront property known for its serene vibe and impeccable service.

My room had the kind of luxurious bedding you sink into and never want to leave, but with so much to explore — it had to wait. After I dropped off my luggage, I headed out to rent a bike and hit the island’s famous trails.

Biking through the tree-lined paths felt like stepping into a coastal fairytale, with towering oak trees and glimpses of hidden lagoons along the way. Hilton Head’s commitment to preserving nature means fewer crowds and more room to breathe — just what the doctor ordered.

For lunch, I decided to check out the Skull Creek Boathouse, savoring the freshest oysters I’d ever had while overlooking the marina, where pelicans lazily floated nearby. Afterward, I signed up for one of the Skiff Island adventure tours, where I was guided peacefully around the island waters and came face-to-face with the local dolphins!

The rest of the afternoon was all about relaxation and I spent hanging out in the shade of a cabana, flipping through a good book, and dipping into the gentle waves.

Dinner was an elegant affair at The Quarterdeck, where I enjoyed a perfectly grilled filet of snapper while the sunset in the distance. Hilton Head’s refined charm had a way of slowing everything down, and I found myself savoring every bite, every view, and every quiet moment.

Day 4: Beachcombing at Hunting Island

I started the next day by climbing Hunting Island Lighthouse, tackling the 167 steps to the top for breathtaking views of the pristine coastline. The entire island felt untouched, with miles upon miles of wild, windswept beaches and driftwood-strewn shores that stretched out further than the eye could see.

Exploring the Maritime Forest Trail, I encountered deer grazing just off the path and a canopy so dense it felt like walking through a hidden jungle. The beach itself was refreshingly empty, with nothing but me, my thoughts, and the rhythmic sound of the waves rolling in.

Keeping with the rustic theme of the day, lunch was a simple picnic — fresh fruit, cheese, and a baguette I picked up from a roadside market on my way in. I spent the afternoon beachcombing, collecting delicate shells and driftwood souvenirs to take home.

For my final night, I wanted to go off the grid, so I stayed in a rustic beachside cabin at Hunting Island State Park, tucked among towering palmettos and mere steps from the shore. With no TV or Wi-Fi, it was just me, the sound of waves, and the calls of seabirds echoing through the trees.

I built a small fire by the cabin and watched as the sky turned into a fiery masterpiece, all brilliant pinks, and oranges. As the stars twinkled, I realized that Hunting Island had given me something none of the others could quite match — complete peace.

What to Know Before Visiting the South Carolina Beaches

Packing Tips: How to Be Beach Ready

While it’s not exactly beach camping in Florida, packing for South Carolina’s beaches isn’t just about swimsuits and flip-flops. Whether you’re planning a casual beach day or an upscale dinner, these are the essential things you shouldn’t forget.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable. The South Carolina sun does not mess around — I opted for SPF 50+ and was constantly re-applying. You should, too.

Bring a good beach read. The aforementioned sun is bright enough that trying to read on your phone (when you even have a signal) is almost impossible. Grab a good book — something light and entertaining — while lounging under the sun.

Pack your sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. The coastal breeze feels great, but that sun is relentless. Have I pounded that home yet?

Don’t forget your beach gear: If you’re road-tripping, pack chairs, towels, and umbrellas to save some money (which is better spent on fruity drinks anyway). Otherwise, many oceanfront beaches in South Carolina offer rentals if you’re flying in, with rates averaging $20-$40 a day.

Footwear matters. Sandals for the beach, but comfy walking shoes are a good idea for boardwalk strolls and lighthouse climbs.

Consider dress codes: Beach towns are casual during the day — shorts, cover-ups, and sundresses work everywhere. Upscale spots (looking at you, Hilton Head) may require resort casual for dining, so pack at least one nice outfit.

Best Times to Visit: Timing is Everything

Oceanfront beaches in South Carolina offer something special year-round, but your experience can vary depending on when you visit.

Spring (March – May): Mild temperatures (70s-80s Fahrenheit), fewer crowds, and blooming flowers make this an ideal time to visit. It’s perfect for beach walks and outdoor activities without the summer rush. Folly Beach and Hilton Head shine in the spring with perfect weather for biking and exploring.

Mild temperatures (70s-80s Fahrenheit), fewer crowds, and blooming flowers make this an ideal time to visit. It’s perfect for beach walks and outdoor activities without the summer rush. Folly Beach and Hilton Head shine in the spring with perfect weather for biking and exploring. Summer (June – August): As this is the peak season, expect packed beaches, higher prices, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Myrtle Beach thrives in the summer with family-friendly attractions in full swing. Make reservations well in advance (think weeks or months), and plan to hit the beach early to avoid the crowds.

As this is the peak season, expect packed beaches, higher prices, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Myrtle Beach thrives in the summer with family-friendly attractions in full swing. Make reservations well in advance (think weeks or months), and plan to hit the beach early to avoid the crowds. Fall (September – November): Temperatures stay warm (70s and 80s again), but crowds thin out — perfect for a quieter getaway. This is the best time for a Hilton Head escape or a visit to Hunting Island. Plus, hotel rates drop, and you can still swim well into early October.

Temperatures stay warm (70s and 80s again), but crowds thin out — perfect for a quieter getaway. This is the best time for a Hilton Head escape or a visit to Hunting Island. Plus, hotel rates drop, and you can still swim well into early October. Winter (December – February): Cool and quiet (50s – 60s), ideal for those looking to avoid crowds and explore without the heat. This would be the best time to visit Myrtle Beach for holiday events and scenic walks along deserted shores.

South Carolina Is A Beach for Every Kind of Traveler

As I packed up my sunhat and sandy flip-flops, I realized just how much the South Carolina beaches had to offer—each with its own unique personality and charm.

What stood out to me was just how much variety was available. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the mood for family-friendly fun, a romantic getaway, or a solo escape to reconnect with nature, South Carolina’s coastline delivers. I left feeling energized and relaxed at the same time, already dreaming of my next visit.

Would I come back? Absolutely. Next time, I’ll slow down and spend an extra day or two soaking in Folly’s charm or maybe even work up the courage to tackle surfing once more.

Until then, I’ll carry the scent of salt air and the sound of crashing waves wherever I go.

South Carolina Beaches – FAQs

What’s the best beach in South Carolina?

It depends on what you’re looking for! Myrtle Beach is best for families and entertainment, while Folly Beach offers a laid-back, surf-town vibe. Hilton Head is ideal for luxury and relaxation, and Hunting Island is perfect for nature lovers seeking solitude.

What are the must-try local dishes in South Carolina?

You can’t visit South Carolina beaches without trying shrimp and grits, she-crab soup, and a classic Lowcountry boil packed with fresh shrimp, corn, and sausage. Don’t forget to grab a fried seafood platter in Myrtle Beach and fresh oysters in Hilton Head if you can.

Are the SC beaches dog-friendly?

Yes, but it depends on the season and location. Folly Beach allows dogs year-round but restricts hours during peak summer. Hilton Head has seasonal restrictions, while Hunting Island is more lenient. Always check the beach rules before bringing your furry friend.

Is it better to rent beach gear or bring my own?

If you’re driving up, bringing your own beach chairs, umbrellas, and coolers will save you money — if you already own them. If you’re flying in, most beaches offer convenient rental services, averaging $20 – $40 per day for chairs and umbrellas.

Are there any beaches in South Carolina with hiking trails nearby?

Yes! Hunting Island State Park offers scenic trails through maritime forests and to its historic lighthouse. Hilton Head has miles of shaded biking and walking paths, perfect for exploring the island’s natural beauty.

What’s the nightlife like on South Carolina beaches?

Myrtle Beach has the most vibrant nightlife, with beach bars, live music venues, and late-night clubs. Folly offers a more relaxed bar scene with oceanfront live music, while Hilton Head’s nightlife is upscale, focusing on elegant cocktail lounges and waterfront dining.

How expensive is a beach trip to South Carolina?

It can be as budget-friendly or as luxurious as you want! Myrtle Beach offers affordable accommodations and dining, while Hilton Head tends to be more upscale. Staying in a vacation rental and dining at local seafood shacks can help keep the costs down.