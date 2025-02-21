I’m often told that South Carolina is one of the best states for a romantic getaway, with its rich history and some of the nation’s most beautiful coastal scenery.

However, I’ve always wanted to visit the Palmetto State for a different kind of love – casino gambling! South Carolina doesn’t have casinos, I hear you shout – oh, but it does, though it doesn’t look like a typical land-based venue.

The ears of all casino lovers have just perked up. Well, I won’t leave you hanging. The one place you can legally enjoy casino games is The Big “M” Casino – sitting on a stunning yacht that takes you out into international waters before revealing an impressive game room!

Add to that some great online casinos, and you’ve got a winning mix.

Guess what? I did visit South Carolina and took my seat at the tables on The Big M, and I’ll take you through that experience and my full SC vacation below.

South Carolina Online Casinos

What I Did in South Carolina

The main priority of my three-day visit was to experience the only South Carolina land-based casino that is three miles out into the Atlantic Ocean – The Big M.

I’d heard many stories from friends, most of which described the short cruise as a great day/night out for a more than affordable price (bankroll excluded). Obviously, I’m not that much of a degenerate, so I didn’t plan to spend three days out at sea cashing in and out my chips.

I also wanted to see the other delights South Carolina offers, including the state’s most-visited city, Charleston, and the capital city, Columbia.

When I wasn’t fighting off seasickness or restacking my casino chips after they toppled over for the umpteenth time, I also checked out some of the best South Carolina online casinos. Two of my favorites are Ignition and Raging Bull Slots, but as you’ll see below, I had a great time on many more.

South Carolina Online Casinos I Checked

Since there are no other casinos in South Carolina, as the state has yet to legalize them, I also spent quite a bit of time during my trip playing at online casinos that accept South Carolinians.

Honestly, I was greatly impressed by the quality of the available options. There are some big names serving residents, and in general, they all offer hundreds of games, fast payouts, and fair bonus deals.

Here’s a brief look at some of my favorite online gambling South Carolina sites.

My first introduction to the online casinos serving South Carolinians in an unofficial capacity came a few hours after my Big M Casino experience. Alright, so I thought I’d try to win back some of my losses – sue me!

I sat in my hotel room late at night, and I went to Ignition Casino, a site I’d been recommended by some of the people I’d met on the yacht. They told me it had a fantastic welcome bonus for new players, some progressive jackpot slots that could pay out huge wins, and that it supported bank cards and cryptocurrencies as payment methods.

The first thing I noticed was there were more online casino games than at The Big M. It has 400+ slot games compared to the yacht, which has close to 300. There were also far more table games in both RNG and live formats.

I spent a good couple of hours mostly switching between live roulette tables before logging out to go to sleep. I could enjoy some decent dreams, too, as I clawed back about half of my Big M losses.

While Ignition worked perfectly fine on my iPhone, I noticed that not all of their games were available on my smartphone. So, I wanted to find a site that would allow me to play anywhere during my trip, whether it was at a hotel or during boring wait times at the airport.

Fortunately, Slots of Vegas, which is a cool name, by the way, does offer most of its games directly in a mobile browser. It was the next online casino in South Carolina that I checked out, although this time I played an hour after waking up slightly hungover.

I’m not sure why I was disappointed at first, considering the platform’s name (a big hint), but the lack of live casino games proved a bit of a turn-off. Still, I decided to make a deposit, and guess what? Once I did, live dealer games became available!

Another reason I picked this site was a generous welcome bonus, worth 250% up to $2,500, which also comes with 50 free spins. To claim it, I just had to use the WILD250 promo code when making my first deposit of $45 (you have to deposit $30+ if you want to get it).

Another South Carolina casino I came across was Super Slots. Boy, does this platform know how to attract new players! It boasts a whopping welcome bonus worth up to $6,000 across your first six deposits.

That’s not the only area in which it has gone big, as I counted over 1,200 games. Slots, as expected, accounted for most of them, but I was thrilled to find my beloved roulette and blackjack table games offered. In total, there are more than 70 live dealer tables to enjoy!

I’m still playing through my first deposit and have the other welcome bonus stages to get through as well. However, even when they’re done, I noticed a ton of other deals on the site’s promotions page. I’ll definitely stick around on this one, although I do wish a few e-wallets were supported for deposits and withdrawals.

No other South Carolina online casino I have played at can compete with Raging Bull Slots when it comes to cashback.

You can grab up to 45% cashback every week as a regular. On the other hand, if you become a VIP and reach the fifth level, you can grab another 30%. I wish The Big M Casino gave me back some of my losses! When I return, I’ll get my revenge; that’s a promise.

Another bonus that got me giddy and was actually what tipped me towards making a deposit was the 98 free spins the casino hands out every week.

By the way, you get more of those free spins via the welcome package. As a newcomer, you receive 50 on top of a bonus that also gives you a 250% match deposit bonus of up to $2,500.

I didn’t think the game collection was as good as some other South Carolina online gambling sites, at least with regard to variety. There are slots and a few RNG table games to enjoy. Still, if you love slot machines as many do, I doubt you’ll complain much.

The last of the South Carolina online casinos I enjoyed on my trip is one that I’d class as a great option for anyone looking for a site to stay loyal to. That’s because, from my experience, it repays that loyalty better than the rest.

The site offers a VIP program that players can use to unlock increased weekly and monthly cash boosts, level-up bonuses, and a bunch of other attractive perks.

As a huge poker fan, I was also thrilled to see that BetOnline offers online poker in addition to the casino and a sports betting section. I’m not sure the poker offerings are as good as the poker rooms I regularly use, but it’s great that there are so many South Carolina gambling verticals in one place.

Just like Super Slots. BetOnline also features 1,200 casino games and a bunch of promotions, including what looks to be a viable refer-a-friend promotion. As for the site’s design, it’s definitely among the most user-friendly, and even better, there’s lots of red to match the Clemson Tigers!

Places I Visited in South Carolina

Now, as I promised at the beginning of the article, my South Carolina trip wasn’t just limited to getting advice and testing online casinos.

I also planned to visit The Big M – one of the most popular land-based venues for South Carolina gamblers, along with other popular places I shouldn’t have missed out on. So, let me share my experience with you.

The Big M – South Carolina’s Floating Gambling Oasis

Before I set sail, I mean set off on my trip to South Carolina, I wanted to ensure I had my place booked on The Big M. I learned a couple of things by making that phone call to make my reservation. I learned that there are two yachts – one that goes out to sea during the day and another that provides nighttime trips.

What It’s Got

Personally, daytime gambling gives me a similar awkward feeling as going to bed with my socks on, so I booked my spot on the night cruise. Oh, and did I tell you that it costs just $20 for a gambling cruise or $30 if you want to go on a Saturday night? I doubt anyone can have any complaints at that price.

Fast-forward to arriving in South Carolina and making my way to the beautiful Little River, which is literally minutes away from the white sands of Myrtle Beach and where the two Big M yachts are docked. I was pleased to see that guests were provided with parking as part of the package. I also caught my first glimpses of the yachts, which were truly massive, to say the least. They were beautiful, too.

What I Did

We were loaded onboard about 15 minutes before setting sail at 6 p.m. (the cruise goes on until 11 p.m.). I have to admit, the casino floor is glitzy in style. I felt like I was walking into a luxurious Las Vegas casino. You do not get a room, which is disappointing. Then again, you’re only cruising for five hours, and there are plenty of communal seating areas and a dining area on top of the luxurious casino floor for people to hang out.

I should also point out that real money gambling does not start until the yacht is three miles out and into international waters. That takes around 45 minutes, giving you enough time to enjoy a few drinks and get your blackjack and roulette strategies ironed out.

Overall Impressions

I spent the majority of my time on the Texas Hold’em Poker table but did try to play as many other games as possible. The problem is, you don’t get a lot of time, the floor is buzzing with energy, and many other guests are also fighting for action. I did get to test out a few of the slots, which were a good mix of modern titles and classic penny slots.

I felt the time went a bit fast, especially as you can not gamble for the first and last 45 minutes. Take that away, and you’re left with just three and a half hours of gambling time. Before I knew it, all the machines had turned off, and the tables had closed, leaving us all to celebrate our wins or bemoan our losses. For those wondering, mine was the latter, and I’m still upset about it.

Charleston – A Culture-Filled Trip to the Holy City

As there are no other casinos in South Carolina, I had to get creative during the rest of my visit to the Palmetto State. It is off-season in the NCAA as well, so I couldn’t even go and see what I am told is an unforgettable experience every time the Clemson Tigers play at the Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

Instead, I put on my regular tourist hat and set off to see some of South Carolina’s famous attractions. Top of my list, and one of the main reasons people visit the state, was to hit the Holy City, which is regularly voted as the number one city to visit in America.

What It’s Got

I started this guide by mentioning South Carolina is a top destination for a romantic getaway, and once I saw Charleston, I could see why. It is filled with storied cobblestone streets, home to some of the country’s best-loved cuisine, and boasts America’s stunning landscaped gardens that are among the oldest in the country. Couple that with the slow and laid-back lifestyle of the city, and you can see why love is formed, made, and celebrated in Charleston.

What I Did

During the day, I checked out the city’s thriving art scene, starting with the Gibbes Art Museum and then working my way through the Corrigan Gallery and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art.

By the time I’d finished, my stomach was yearning for food, which isn’t the worst thing when you’re in a city renowned for its cuisine. Charleston boasts as many world-class dining venues as cities multiple times its size. Still reeling from my loss at The Big M, I had to tone down on the expenses, so I opted for the excellent Charleston Crab House, a quaint waterfront restaurant renowned for its Lowcountry seafood.

Overall Impressions

Alas, I ended my evening with some of the best crab I’ve ever had and a few bottles of Palmetto Espresso Porter before making my way to the hotel to enjoy some more South Carolina casinos.

Overall, it was a refreshing mix of culture, food, and relaxation. Despite missing out on the casino scene, the city’s charm, its art, history, and culinary delights, made up for it.

Columbia – A Sublime Day in the Capital of the Palmetto State

My three-day visit to South Carolina was nearing its end, so I wanted to make the last day as memorable as possible. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to visit the capital city and check another one off my list of U.S. capitals to see.

What It’s Got

From what I was told, Columbia, South Carolina’s capital, is filled with culture, history, and natural beauty. Known for its vibrant arts scene, delicious food, and family-friendly attractions, Columbia has a lot to offer. So, I packed my bags and headed to explore all of it by myself.

What I Did

I began my day with a three-hour drive from Myrtle Beach to Columbia, arriving around 10:45 a.m. and heading straight to the famous Soda City market for brunch. I tried Pimento cheese in a biscuit, which was as delicious as advertised.

After refueling, I visited the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, spanning both sides of the Saluda River and housing over 350 species. It was a treat to see the animals and take in the natural surroundings.

My next stop was the Botanical Gardens, a vibrant spot full of families enjoying the outdoors. I didn’t have time for the city’s breweries, but they’re on my list for my next visit. My final stop before heading home was a bite at Black Rooster, which served amazing food and gave me a good taste of the local cuisine.

Overall Impressions

Columbia is a charming city that balances nature, culture, and food in a laid-back atmosphere. While I didn’t manage to visit every attraction, it was the perfect ending to my South Carolina trip.

Things I Learned From My South Carolina Trip

South Carolina was the perfect tourist destination for me, but I have to admit that I also learned a lot about online gaming. I’m happy to share everything I know with you, so you can have a great time, just like I did.

Use Bankroll Management

I’m an experienced casino goer, so I already understand this, but I strongly recommend finding a bet size that allows you to enjoy more spins or turns during your session. I witnessed others at The Big M Casino burn through their bankrolls with hours of the cruise left to go.

Some borrowed money from friends, while others had to sit around with nothing to do. My suggestion is to never bet more than 1-2% of your bankroll at a time.

Watch How Much You Drink When Playing

I understand that nights out on The Big M Casino yachts are meant to be fun. However, try to limit your drink as much as possible, especially if you’re betting big money.

Drinking and gambling is a combination that can lead to poor decisions like not following good bankroll management and chasing losses with money you can’t afford. Besides, there’s a chance other disgruntled guests on the yacht could throw you overboard if you become too annoying!

Gamble Responsibly Whether Online or Offline

Both of the previous tips apply to gambling in South Carolina online casinos just as much as land-based casinos. They’re also tied to responsible gambling, which is something I always promote when I can.

I’ve personally witnessed what gambling harms can do, so please gamble responsibly. A night out at a casino should be treated as entertainment with money you can afford to lose. Never expect to win or chase losses with money set aside for important expenses.

Try Out Multiple South Carolina Online Casinos

Another thing I learned while experiencing the online casinos in South Carolina is the benefit of signing up for multiple platforms. With so many to choose from and each offering lucrative bonus deals, it’s a no-brainer to claim as many as you can.

Obviously, it’s not ideal to have too many on the go at the same time, as you’ll have to wager the bonuses to get full value from them. However, if you space out the registrations, you could essentially play with an active bonus during every session you enjoy.

South Carolina and Its Floating Casino Are Worth Seeing!

South Carolina offers so much, from its rich African-American history and stunning white-sand beaches to its renowned local cuisine. What it lacks, however, is a solid gambling scene, except for the fantastic Big M Casino cruise I enjoyed and a small but growing DFS scene.

The lack of gambling options caught me by surprise – I should’ve done more research before packing. Thankfully, several quality online casino South Carolina sites helped fill the gap. I also took the opportunity to explore the state’s landmarks and hidden gems.

Would I go again? Absolutely. There’s still so much to see and experience, and I’m hoping The Big M Casino will give me a few big wins next time. I highly recommend a trip to the Palmetto State, even if legalized casino gambling remains a distant goal.

Who knows, by the time I return, there might be a new casino to check out.

South Carolina Online Casinos – FAQs

Before I finally leave you to decide which South Carolina online casino you’ll try, I have one last thing to do. Here are a few questions my friends asked when I got back home, and I thought they might be of interest to some of my readers as well.

When’s the Best Time to Visit South Carolina and The Big M?

The Palmetto state comes to life in late spring and early summer, both in terms of the number of people visiting and the weather.

As for the Big M Casino, I’d suggest the same. Remember, you can do day or night cruises. I’d recommend picking a time and day when not many people go as there’s more chance of getting seats at the tables.

Can I Enjoy Online Gambling in South Carolina?

Yes, you definitely can, just as I did at South Carolina online casinos reviewed in this article. I recommend Ignition, but others like Slots of Vegas and BetOnline are good options as well.

Are South Carolina Online Casinos Safe?

Yes! All the best online casinos I played at were safe. They are all licensed by reputable gambling authorities, so you can safely deposit and withdraw your money. All your personal information will be well-protected as well.

