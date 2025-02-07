We’re now down to the final two, and it’s a familiar two: Peyton and Eli Manning.

Wait, no — those guys are kicking field goals for some reason. The actual game features the Eagles and the Chiefs. Kansas City seemingly has a permanent spot reserved in the Super Bowl, while the Eagles were here just a few seasons ago, playing this very same Chiefs team.

It’s a familiar pairing, and for gamblers like myself, familiarity breeds confidence. The question isn’t whether I’d bet on this year’s Super Bowl — it was what bets I would make, and where.

Spoiler alert: I found the best Super Bowl odds, prop bets, and promos at BetOnline.

I checked out the lines at each of these online sportsbooks and spoke to some pro sports bettors I know. These are the guys that Vegas worries about; when they make a bet, the entire industry listens.

Below, I’ll reveal some of the picks that they shared with me, as well as some hot promos they clued me into that you can use to boost your bankroll before kickoff.

Super Bowl LIX Prop Bets

As I mentioned above, I spoke to some professional gamblers I know who make big money betting on games like this. While they wouldn’t share all of their secrets, they were willing to part with a few tips, which I’ll share with you now.

Super Bowl Bet Odds Xavier Worthy, Super Bowl MVP +2800 at BetOnline Kansas City 1st Half Points OVER 10.5 at BetUS Total 4th Down Conversions OVER 2.5 +110 at BetOnline Eagles Moneyline +107 at BetOnline Times Taylor Swift Shown on TV OVER 6.5 +125 at BetOnline

One caveat: while these guys are right more often than not, they’re not psychic. Use the advice below to inform your own bets, but don’t expect it to be infallible.

Xavier Worthy, Super Bowl MVP — +2800 at BetOnline

One gambler I spoke to was impressed by what he saw out of Worthy in the AFC Championship Game, saying, “That kid’s got jets.”

And yes, the speedy rookie out of Texas is likely to be the fastest player on the field on Sunday, something that could give him the opportunity to cash in one of the big plays the MVP selection committee loves.

This is maybe my favorite pick I heard, to be honest. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is (naturally) the odds-on favorite to win it, but at +110, it’s not really worth putting any money down on him.

Other favorites include Saquon Barkley at +245, Jalen Hurts at +325, and Mr. Taylor Swift himself, Travis Kelce at +1600.

Still, Worthy seems to offer the best combination of player-friendly odds and likelihood of winning.

>> Find more Super Bowl MVP odds at BetOnline

Kansas City 1st Half Points — OVER 10.5 at BetUS

The Chiefs have been remarkably steady in the first half over the last few games of the season, scoring between 13 and 17 points in six of their last seven games (the sole exception was their shutout loss to the Broncos when they were resting their starters).

One bettor I spoke to expects the Chiefs to come blazing out of the gates, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the Eagles early. The idea is that they’ll want to build a lead so that the Eagles will have to rely on the arms of Jalen Hurts instead of the legs of Saquon Barkley.

While the Eagles have a better defense than many that the Chiefs faced in the latter half of the season, I agree with this logic. I expect lots of first half fireworks on Sunday.

>> Bet on more game props at BetUS

Total 4th Down Conversions — OVER 2.5 +110 at BetOnline

The Eagles are famous for being one of the best short-yardage teams in the game, as their notorious “Tush Push” play is almost unstoppable.

However, the Chiefs are an aggressive (and successful) team on 4th down as well; the two teams ranked 3rd and 4th in the league in 4th down conversion percentage, respectively.

The sharp who recommended this bet to me said that in a game that figures to be close, with two coaches that are known for being aggressive, the over here is as smart a play as there is in this matchup.

>> Bet on more team props at BetOnline

Eagles Moneyline — +107 at BetWhale

Every expert I spoke to said they expect this to be one of the closest Super Bowls ever — and that’s saying something, as the last time these two teams met, it was decided by a field goal.

This matchup may be even closer than that. The two teams are stacked, well-coached, and know each other well.

“I have no idea who’s going to win,” one sharp said to me. “And when that happens, I take the points or the odds.”

The best odds I’ve seen are on the Eagles at BetWhale…so that’s where my money will be.

>> Pick a winner at BetWhale

Times Taylor Swift Shown on TV — OVER 6.5 +125 at BetOnline

C’mon…you can’t be all business, all the time, right?

While most of the pros rolled their eyes at the thought of making a bet like this, I find that these props are incredibly fun. They’re especially good if you don’t really have a rooting interest in the game — you can still cheer for the national anthem, Gatorade, and Kendrick Lamar.

And honestly, I have no idea if this is a smart bet or not, but I’m pretty sure it’ll be a lot of fun to sweat.

>> Play crazy game props at BetOnline

Recommended Super Bowl Promos

The Super Bowl is like Christmas morning for sports bettors — but instead of toys and candy, Santa brings the juiciest deposit bonuses of the year.

Most sites save their best deals for the game, and this year is no exception. Here are a few of the incredible deals I’ve come across so far.

Up to $250 in Free Bets at BetOnline

If you make your first deposit with BetOnline before the Super Bowl, they’ll match it at a 50% clip, giving you up to $250 in free bets. You can use those immediately (unlike the ones that Peyton and Eli are promoting), making this a great way to get involved in the Big Game.

New players who pony up at least $50 and use code “THEBOOST” will have their deposits matched at a 150% rate — and there’s no limit to how much you can deposit.

If you want to sprinkle some Miracle Grow on your bankroll, this is the way to do it. It’s perfect for gamblers who want to have money in their account to keep gambling after the game (after all, March Madness is right around the corner).

Enter code “JOIN125” when you make a deposit of at least $100 and BetUS will give you a 125% match up to $3,125. That’s truly massive — the kind of deal you only see this time of year.

Better still, if you deposit with crypto and use the code “JOIN200”, you can get a 200% boost to your bankroll. Unfortunately, you can only choose one or the other, but the good news is you can’t go wrong either way.

New to Betting On the Super Bowl? Tips from the Pros

I didn’t just ask the sharps I interviewed about their tips for this game — I also grilled them about the best strategies for betting on any Super Bowl.

Here’s what I learned:

Line Shopping is the Most Important Thing

One pro I talked to makes a living simply by relentlessly shopping for the best lines. It may not seem like it, but getting an extra point here or there is enough to dramatically change your win rate.

The lesson here is that, once you know you want to make a certain wager, you should look at multiple sportsbooks until you find one that has better odds than the rest. It will be time well spent, especially if it makes the difference between winning and losing.

Start High, Then Move Low

I didn’t understand this advice at first, but the pro who shared it with me explained that the public loves to bet the over on just about anything. They want to believe the game will be exciting and action-packed, and their betting habits reflect that.

As a result, the lines on just about every bet will slowly creep up as the game gets closer. That means that you should be more inclined to bet the over if the game is still a week or more away, but as it gets closer, the under is almost always the smarter play.

Deposit Bonuses Are Game-Changers

Yes, even the best sports bettors in the world use those deposit bonuses. “It would be foolish not to,” one told me. “You’re just leaving money on the table.”

That’s especially true around the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest day of the year for sportsbooks, and they create massive promos that you won’t find any other time.

Taking advantage of these bonuses can give your bankroll a shot in the arm, possibly even boosting it to the point where the money you deposit during the Super Bowl could last you all year.

Which Bets Will You Make on Super Bowl 59?

The Big Game is just days away, so it’s time to start planning your betting strategy. Whether you’re betting on the outcome, taking your chances on crazy props, or just playing squares with friends, betting on the Super Bowl adds a fun angle to the biggest sports day of the year.

I feel more prepared than ever thanks to my conversations with some top gamblers I know, but ultimately, I’m not too concerned about my win-loss record on this game. The Super Bowl is incredibly fun, and betting on it should be done with the intention of making it more fun.

So, do your homework, pick your bets wisely, and then…just enjoy the game. You can worry about your bottom line some other day.

(Oh, and in case no one tells you, calories don’t count on Super Bowl Sunday, either. Have as many beers and wings as your heart can handle.)

FAQs About Betting on the Super Bowl

Can I Win Real Money Betting on the Super Bowl Online?

Yes, you can win real money betting on the Super Bowl at online sportsbooks. However, as with all forms of gambling, it should be seen as a source of recreation instead of income.

What Bets Can I Make on the Super Bowl?

You can make any bet that you’d normally be able to make on a football game, plus some. Point spreads, over/unders, parlays — everything’s on the table.

In fact, you’ll find more bets than usual on the Super Bowl. In addition to the normal bets mentioned above, you can bet on things like the national anthem, halftime show, commercial breaks…the sky’s the limit.

Do Super Bowl Betting Sites Offer Bonuses?

Yes, and not only that, but the Super Bowl betting bonuses are the best of the year. Many sites trot out special deals just for this game that dwarf their regular offerings, so take advantage of them (but hurry — they likely won’t still be around on Monday).

Is Live Betting Available for the Super Bowl?

Yes, you can bet on the game as it happens at most online sportsbooks. I think BetOnline is the top site for sports betting, but check out a few to see which one you like best.

Which Online Sportsbook Has the Best Odds on the Super Bowl?

More than any other game, the odds on any particular Super Bowl bet will shift right up until kickoff, so there’s not any one site that’s “best.” I recommend comparing lines at multiple sportsbooks before you bet on anything.

What is the Best Sportsbook for Super Bowl Betting?

That depends on what you’re looking for. BetOnline has the best props, BetWhale is great for bonuses, and BetUS has a ton of fun contests. I’d recommend checking out all three.

If I was forced to pick just one, though, it’d be BetOnline. In addition to the fantastic prop selection, they have a great Super Bowl promo, a fantastic live betting experience, and a sterling reputation that’s backed by over 30 years in the business.