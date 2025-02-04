Our travel reporter Anthony is back on the road, this time exploring the top trails to hike in Texas.

There’s nothing quite like lacing up your hiking boots, hitting a dusty trail, and feeling the wide-open Texas skies stretch out above you. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just someone who wants to escape the city noise for a while, Texas has trails for every kind of adventurer.

When I first started hiking in Texas, I had no idea how much variety there was—state parks, national parks, hidden local gems – it’s all here. And let me tell you, every trail has its own personality.

Some are challenging and make you earn every view, while others are easy strolls where you can soak up the scenery without breaking too much of a sweat.

Getting to Texas and What to Expect

I don’t want to jump into the heart of the Lone Star State. Instead, let’s talk a bit about getting there. My journey started in New Jersey, and here’s how it all went.

Flights and Adjusting to the Terrain: Flying out of Newark Airport is easy enough, but stepping off the plane in Texas is like discovering a new world for a hiker. The flatness of Dallas, the rolling charm of Austin, or the prickly desert lands around El Paso – they’re all shockingly different.

Pro Tip for Hikers: Unlike New Jersey, where you can stop into the nearest bodega or diner for food, some Texas trails are far from anything resembling civilization. Pack snacks and hydration essentials before you even get into your car.

Where to Stay: Since I wanted to crisscross Texas to explore its diversity, I learned to treat my lodging as part of the adventure.

Big Bend: Try a desert lodge or an eco-yurt for a more immersive wilderness vibe.

Hill Country: This is a ranch country. Stay in cozy Airbnbs, where you’ll get bonus encounters with friendly goats, or watch impossibly vivid Texas sunsets from a porch.

Austin hub: Perfect for city-meets-nature explorers. Cool boutique hotels helped me recharge before hitting surrounding trails.

Now, buckle up – here’s the full rundown of the incredible trails that redefined hiking for me.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Enchanted Rock feels otherworldly the moment you arrive – like you’re on the set of some grand desert sci-fi movie. This pink granite dome is massive, and as someone who’s used to hiking trails in Jersey with their tree-canopied trails or narrow rock steps, the openness of this trail made me pause more than once to take it all in.

The Summit Trail gets you to the top, but it’s steep in places, so prepare for small breaks as you manage the incline. The rock’s texture feels alive underfoot as if it has its own history and story to tell.

Most Memorable Moments on the Trail:

About three-quarters of the way up, you’ll notice tiny pools of water scattered across the surface – a magical little bonus feature called vernal pools. Try spotting tadpoles or small wildlife here after a rainstorm.

From the summit, those sprawling views transport you entirely out of East Coast scenery. Sure, we love our Hudson River views back home, but these vast skies and rolling lands felt endless.

Big Bend National Park’s South Rim Trail

Big Bend humbled me. At home, I might plan a 5-mile trek through South Mountain Reservation and feel accomplished.

Here, the South Rim Trail clocked in at 12 miles – but every step felt worth it. Big Bend’s landscapes read like chapters in a fantasy novel; you begin in shaded, pine-threaded paths only to emerge onto barren rock outcroppings with jaw-dropping views.

When I hit the South Rim overlook, I had tears in my eyes. The vastness of the desert below, the winding Rio Grande threading its way across the scene – honestly, there’s nothing like it on the East Coast.

Highlights:

About halfway into the trek, there’s a section where delicate desert flowers dot the landscape. I never expected to see so much color in such an arid space, and it honestly rivaled Jersey’s spring bloom.

Wildlife spotting is real here. Coming across a roadrunner in its natural habitat (yes, like the cartoon!) brought me to a complete stop.

Palo Duro Canyon’s Lighthouse Trail

Palo Duro Canyon nearly knocked me over with its beauty, and the Lighthouse Trail was no exaggeration of its charm.

Walking this 6-mile round trip trail, I couldn’t help but notice how every step shifted the colors around me. From silty reds to burnt oranges and sandy yellows, it was as if the trail competed with the rising sun.

The star of the show, of course, is the Lighthouse rock formation at the end of the trek. It’s well worth the effort, and the views from the base looking back out across the canyon made me feel like I’d truly conquered something.

Highlights:

It’s not overly rocky and easier to tackle, but keep an eye out for surprising wildlife – I startled a jackrabbit here so big I swore it had to be some Texas mythical creature.

The landscape is vast beyond measure, much like something out of a Western genre film.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park’s Devil’s Hall Trail

This 4-mile round-trip trail was less about going uphill and more about carefully threading through narrow canyons and boulder-strewn paths. Certain areas require an agile step and some scrambling, but for every effort, there’s the payoff of stunning natural sculptures.

When I reached Devil’s Hall, with its smooth vertical rock walls framing a narrow corridor, I had one word for it—otherworldly. This felt more private than the previous trails, with minimal crowds and a whispering breeze twisting its way along the path.

Lost Maples State Natural Area’s East Trail

Coming to Lost Maples during the fall was like getting a slice of East Coast comfort. I missed peak maple leaf season back home, but this trail more than made up for it. Rich reds, bright yellows, and deep oranges painted the East Trail at every turn.

I took the looped trail at a slower pace, knowing I’d want to soak in the river sections below and the gentle inclines that showed off the most vibrant sections of the forest.

Pedernales Falls State Park

This trail system weaved me through rocky ecosystems, serene river bends, and cascading waterfall features. I’ve seen waterfalls in the Catskills and even upstate New York, but seeing Pedernales Falls flow gently across fantastic limestone formations felt special.

Ready to Hit the Best Trails to Hike in Texas?

So, what do you think? Ready to pack your hiking boots and explore the best trails Texas has to offer?

Whether it’s the jaw-dropping views at Big Bend, the sci-fi vibes of Enchanted Rock, or the fall colors at Lost Maples, there’s a trail here for every adventurer. Texas is big, bold, and full of surprises, and these hikes are proof that nature can leave you speechless.

So go on, grab your gear, and hit the road – your next unforgettable hike is waiting!

Top Trails to Hike in Texas – FAQs

Is Texas a Good State for Hiking?

Absolutely! Texas is an incredible state for hiking, offering a huge variety of trails that suit all levels of experience.

From the towering desert landscapes of Big Bend and the Guadalupe Mountains to the lush forests of Lost Maples and the colorful canyons of Palo Duro, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into challenging climbs, peaceful river trails, or scenic strolls, Texas has it all, making it a dream destination for hikers.

What Are the Best Hiking Trails in Texas?

Texas is full of amazing hiking trails, each with its own vibe. Big Bend’s South Rim Trail has those jaw-dropping desert views, while Enchanted Rock’s Summit Trail gives you epic hill country panoramas.

If you’re into vibrant canyon colors, you’ll love Palo Duro Canyon’s Lighthouse Trail, and Lost Maples is perfect in the fall with its gorgeous foliage. For something a bit rugged, try Devil’s Hall Trail in the Guadalupe Mountains, or take it easy with the peaceful river views at Pedernales Falls.

What Is the Hardest Hiking Trail in Texas?

The hardest hiking trail in Texas is often considered to be the Guadalupe Peak Trail in Guadalupe Mountains National Park. It’s an 8.5-mile round trip with over 3,000 feet of elevation gain, leading to the highest point in Texas, 8,751 feet.

The trail is steep, rocky, and physically demanding, but the panoramic views from the “Top of Texas” make it all worth it. It’s a tough hike, but if you’re up for the challenge, it’s an unforgettable experience!