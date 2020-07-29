Five candidates file to run for three open Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education seats

Five candidates will be vying for three open seats on the Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education when the general election arrives on Nov. 3.

The three open seats are to represent Hopewell Township and each carry a three-year term. The candidates are Andrea Driver, Anita Williams Galiano, Jacqueline Genovesi, Ross Gordon, and current Board Vice President Adam Sawicki.

Driver (Pennington), Gordon of Hopewell Township (Titusville) and Galiano (Pennington) are running as a slate together and seek to serve their first term on the Board of Education.

Driver holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Rider University. She is a certified teacher, principal and supervisor. Gordon is a seventh-grade social studies teacher in Willingboro. He has an undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and master’s degree from Kean University. Galiano is a Bachelor of Arts graduate from the University of Iowa. She is the chief operating officer and co-owner of OnPaceplus and a Brandon Farms resident.

Genovesi is vice president of Education at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Rider University, Master of Liberal Arts from the University of Pennsylvania, and a doctorate from Drexel University. Genovesi is from Hopewell Township (Titusville) and is vying for her first term on the board.

Sawicki is seeking a fourth term on the board as he runs for re-election. He began his first term on the Board of Education in 2011. Sawicki currently serves as chairperson of the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee. He is also a member of the Community Relations Committee. Sawicki is also from Hopewell Township.